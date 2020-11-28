Melania’s memoir plans set off an avalanche of brutal title suggestions
News from Page Six that first lady Melania Trump is planning on writing a memoir about her time in the White House set off an all too predictable flood of title suggestions on social media that were equal parts brutal and hilarious.
According to Page Six, the first lady is planning to write the book and that the income from it will solely be hers allowing her to cash in the past four years like the rest of the Trump family.
As historian Micheal Beshloss wrote, “New York Post reports today that Mrs. Trump is “preparing to pen memoir on her time in the White House.”
That, in turn, inspired commenters to weigh with titles for the book and commentary about the out-going first lady.
As you can see below:
“If I Did It” would work as a title, and it’s only been used once before
— Mark R. Yzaguirre (@markyzaguirre) November 28, 2020
Essential reading for people who don’t view reading as essential.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 28, 2020
Working title of Melania’s book: Becoming, by Michelle Obama
— Exploding Golden Goose Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) November 28, 2020
It will be called: Becoming, I Wrote Book.
— Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) November 28, 2020
_Letter from an SDNY Prison_
Chapter One “Fcvking Christmas Stuff”
— 💜E9onthenest #KHive💜 (@E9onthenest) November 28, 2020
Dahling, I Love You but Give Me Park Avenue.
— Mary Novaria 😷 (@MaryNovaria) November 28, 2020
So, Melania Trump is going to pen a memoir about her days in the White House? It will be as lengthy as a pamphlet. She has been the most useless First Lady in American history.
In all seriousness, any book would be more about settling scores than discussing accomplishments. pic.twitter.com/n2IEBcXcO8
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) November 28, 2020
working title: “Why He No Dead”
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 28, 2020
I think she’s considered the title “30 Years In The Hole.”
— D Pinion (@sirala6) November 28, 2020
It’s Only Plagiarism If You Get Caught
— Rebekah-Google-Darrien-Hunt-BlackSwordsmenMatter (@TornadoesBoreMe) November 28, 2020
“It Wasn’t Worth It. A Prenup Means Nothing if He’s Broke”
— Mom.Wife.AllTheThings (@tlkeegan) November 28, 2020
Chapter 9: Be Best Has Cheezburger
Chapter 10: I Really Don’t Care
Chapter 11: (usually reserved for one of Donald’s businesses)
— Matt Sayler (@mjsayler) November 28, 2020
Title is “Einstien Visas and Nude Pics for Dummies”
— Joseph L. Jefferson (@joselouis4077) November 28, 2020
I No Change Orange Man Diapers
— Z (@zfellows74) November 28, 2020
“I Earned Every Fucking Penny!”
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 28, 2020
“My Life With My Husband Barack”
— ShotgunZen (@ShotgunZen) November 28, 2020
“Becoming Mich… oops! Melania”
— S.C. (@yelphets) November 28, 2020
“I wish I was married to Trudeau”
— Mary🏴🇮🇪Sturino 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@mary_sturino) November 28, 2020
‘Why Donald Trump Was Too Poor To Pay The Amount In My Pre-nup’
— Pam Nash 😷🏏⚽️🎾 (@Pam_nAshes) November 28, 2020
Title of Melania’s memoir: “Always Get The Money Upfront.”
— kasey michaels (@michaels_kasey) November 28, 2020
Maybe she will call it, I Confess.
— Citizen – Veteran – Progressive 🇺🇸⚾️ (@markkinney520) November 28, 2020
— Clayre 🏜 (@ClayreInTucson) November 28, 2020
— WendySpirit (@WendyDay5013) November 28, 2020
— Dennis the Filth Farmer (@horowitz101) November 28, 2020
This article first appeared in Salon.