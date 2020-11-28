Quantcast
Connect with us

Melania’s memoir plans set off an avalanche of brutal title suggestions

Published

34 mins ago

on

- Commentary
First Lady Melania Trump wearing a "pith helmet" during her trip to Africa.

News from Page Six that first lady Melania Trump is planning on writing a memoir about her time in the White House set off an all too predictable flood of title suggestions on social media that were equal parts brutal and hilarious.

According to Page Six, the first lady is planning to write the book and that the income from it will solely be hers allowing her to cash in the past four years like the rest of the Trump family.

ADVERTISEMENT

As historian Micheal Beshloss wrote, “New York Post reports today that Mrs. Trump is “preparing to pen memoir on her time in the White House.”

That, in turn, inspired commenters to weigh with titles for the book and commentary about the out-going first lady.

As you can see below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Judges are ‘fed up’ with Trump’s voter fraud claims as his lawyers get ‘themselves into hot water’: Ex-prosecutor

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

On CNN Saturday, following Donald Trump's Pennsylvania election suit being dismissed in a scathing opinion by a federal judge he had appointed, former federal prosecutor Shan Wu broke down the significance of the latest developments.

"I think this judge was just the latest in a series of judges fed up with the Trump team's weak arguments," said Wu. "I said in a piece back on November 8th on CNN that it was time for the Trump legal team to put up or shut up, and they haven't done either. I mean, judge after judge has rebuked them for not having any actual evidence. Even their claims are inconsistent. You hear the president publicly, Rudy Giuliani, the so-called mastermind, talking about fraud, and yet also Giuliani publicly has said this is not a fraud case. So they're all over the board."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Melania’s memoir plans sets off an avalanche of brutal title suggestions

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

News from Page Six that first lady Melania Trump is planning on writing a memoir about her time in the White House set off an all too predictable flood of title suggestions on social media that were equal parts brutal and hilarious.

According to Page Six, the first lady is planning to write the book and that the income from it will solely be hers allowing her to cash in the past four years like the rest of the Trump family.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Here’s what Trump could do to tank the economy out of pure vengeance

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

Less than a week before the 2020 election, I interviewed a number of psychologists who speculated that if President Donald Trump lost to former Vice President Joe Biden, his narcissism might cause him to lash out by deliberately tanking the economy. Now it seems like that prediction might have been correct — although the reasons may have as much to do with the Republican Party's longstanding traditions as Trump's individual flaws.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE