Michigan House speaker floats possibility of ‘constitutional crisis’
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield referenced the possibility of a “constitutional crisis” during an interview on Fox News Sunday morning, two days after he met with President Donald Trump at the White House.The Board of State Canvassers meets Monday to consider certifying Michigan’s statewide election results, including President-elect Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory. But top Republican Party leaders have asked the board to delay certification in a bid to investigate “anomalies and irregularities” they claim occurred in the election.The board features two Republicans and t…
Chris Christie: President Trump’s legal team is a ‘national embarrassment’
As the court losses continue to mount, President Donald Trump’s ally and informal adviser Chris Christie called the commander-in-chief’s legal team a “national embarrassment.”The former New Jersey governor said it was time for the president to face reality.“If you have got the evidence of fraud, present it,” Christie said on ABC Sunday morning.“Quite frankly, the conduct of the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment,” he said, referring to Trump attorney Sidney Powell’s accusations against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a fellow Republican.“This is outrageous conduct by any lawyer,... (more…)
It’s too late to stop Donald Trump’s tantrum — but it’s not too late to stop his polices right now
Any thoughts that Donald Trump is just trying to polish his perceived presidential legacy with his late-game administration moves is giving way to a darker idea. He is planting boulders in the path of Joe Biden and the incoming group, “salting the earth,” as one headline declared this week.
It’s a ridiculous process that sneers at the MAGA America Trump professes to love. Apart from ignoring the overwhelming coronavirus issues, Trump’s strategy is to continue hobbling the federal government from addressing what it needs to face.
Sidney Powell mocked for epic firing: ‘Imagine being axed for craziness’ by Giuliani
As confirmed Sunday by President Donald J. Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell has been released from duty as legal counsel.
“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President," Giuliani tweeted.
"This attempt by Trump's legal team -- Giuliani, [Jenna] Ellis -- to distance themselves from Sidney Powell's insane conspiracy theories is going to be super awkward next time -- oh, I don't know -- say, Trump Giuliani, or Ellis -- tweet about the very same insane conspiracy theories," CNN correspondent Jake Tapper replied.