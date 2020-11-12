Quantcast
‘My husband is a cop’: Woman attacks teens after they write ‘Biden 2020’ in chalk at Chicago park

Published

49 mins ago

on

A woman who attacked two teens for chalking “Biden 2020” at a Chicago park hasn’t been charged or arrested, Block Club Chicago reports. The incident was caught on video.

The woman was identified after the publication reported on the incident last week, which reportedly left Alexis Hadac, 19, with several injuries. She and her friend, Haylee Sandoval, filed a police report and identified the woman during a police interview Saturday according to BCC.

As of this Tuesday, the woman has not been arrested and no charges have been filed against her. According police, there’s still an investigation opened into the incident.

Watch the video below:


Trump bet everything on racism — and lost

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

It says something about our politics when the loser gets more attention than the winner. It’s been nine days since Election Day. It’s been five since learning Joe Biden won. For all that time, most of our focus has been on whether Donald Trump will concede instead of what election results mean to the future of the United States. Something none of us has had time to talk about while wondering if the president were mounting a coup was this plain fact: Trump won the white vote, and lost.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

Trump finally wins election lawsuit — but ruling ‘will not affect’ Joe Biden’s current lead

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign won a lawsuit in Pennsylvania on Thursday that is not expected to have any impact on President-elect Joe Biden's current margin.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Trump campaign asked the court to disqualify a small number of ballots cast by voters "who were unable to confirm their identities by Nov. 9."

In her ruling, Commonwealth Court President Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt said that Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar extended the deadline for confirming those identifies until Nov. 12 without proper authority to do so.

Karl Rove gives Trump the bitter truth: You ‘certainly’ lost

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is still refusing to concede to President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, and many of his sycophants have been joining him in making baseless claims that the election was stolen from him because of rampant voter fraud — never mind the fact that the New York Times contacted election officials in all 50 states and found no evidence of the type of widespread fraud that Trump is alleging. But veteran Republican strategist Karl Rove gives Trump and his supporters a dose of reality in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published on November 11, stressing that Biden will become president whether Trump's allies like it or not.

