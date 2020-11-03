New Hampshire hamlet casts first US Election Day votes
Voters in Dixville Notch, a village of 12 residents in the US state of New Hampshire, kicked off Election Day at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday by voting unanimously for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
The vote and count only took a few minutes, with five votes for Biden and none for President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term.
The tiny northeastern town in the middle of the forest, near the Canadian border, has traditionally voted “first in the nation” since 1960.
Neighboring village Millsfield also begins voting at midnight but a third village in the area, which typically follows the same tradition, canceled overnight voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Electoral laws in New Hampshire allow municipalities with fewer than 100 residents to open their polling stations at midnight and to close them when all registered voters have fulfilled their civic duty.
Most polling stations on the East Coast will open at 6:00 or 7:00 am (1100 or 1200 GMT) on Tuesday.
But with a huge expansion in mail-in voting to safeguard against the Covid-19 pandemic, a record of nearly 100 million people have already cast ballots.
While many early votes are believed to have been cast by Democrats — encouraged by Biden to take advantage of the opportunity — Trump’s campaign is hoping for a massive wave of Republican supporters voting in person on Tuesday.
2020 Election
Harris County, Texas, voters will only have one drive-thru polling site on Election Day
Only the Toyota Center will be available for drive-thru voting in Harris County on Election Day, County Clerk Chris Hollins said late Monday, eliminating nine other drive-thru options for voters to cast their ballots just hours before the polls open.
Nearly 127,000 Harris County voters cast drive-thru ballots during the early voting period at 10 polling sites across the county, a safer option for some voters during the coronavirus pandemic.
Overall, there are expected to be more than 800 polling locations open in Harris County on Tuesday. But Hollins said he would close most of the drive-thru options because of continued legal challenges from a conservative activist and three Republican candidates for office. A federal judge earlier Monday denied that group's attempt to have the drive-thru ballots cast during early voting tossed out, but the plaintiffs continued to file appellate challenges over drive-thru voting late Monday.
2020 Election
2020 Election
Republicans dodging reporters at all costs after Trump demands vote count end early
On Tuesday, Politico reported that Republican lawmakers and officials are dodging media inquiries into President Donald Trump's demand to cut off vote counting early — even if some of them may privately feel horrified by the president's rhetoric.
"Sen. Ben Sasse didn’t respond to a DM. Chris Christie didn’t return a text," reported Ryan Lizza and Daniel Lippman. "A message to the spokesman for Sen. Josh Hawley, an up-and-comer in the party, went unanswered. Sen. Lindsey Graham didn’t return a call after POLITICO left a voicemail for him. (Graham’s outgoing message offered the option of sending a fax but a reporter did not avail himself of that method of communication.)"