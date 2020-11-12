New Yorker fires writer Jeffrey Toobin after he exposed himself on video call
NEW YORK — Jeffrey Toobin, the Supreme Court scribe at The New Yorker who became the talk of the town last month after he exposed himself during a video call with co-workers, lost his job at the magazine on Wednesday.The New Yorker said in a statement to the Daily News that Toobin’s exit resulted from an investigation into the star writer’s conduct on the call.Toobin, 60, wrote on Twitter that “I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work.”Toobin, who has frequently brought his acerbic analysis to CNN as a face of their political coverag…
Donald Trump’s campaign is challenging mail and provisional ballots at record rates in Philly and its suburbs
PHILADELPHIA — Even as President Donald Trump’s campaign is waging a well-publicized legal war on the broad rules governing the presidential election in Pennsylvania, its lawyers are engaging in lower-profile but no less important county-by-county trench battles to disqualify individual votes in Philadelphia and its suburbs over technicalities.In hearings before county Boards of Elections and Common Pleas Court judges, campaign attorneys have pushed for several thousand mail votes to be cast aside due to voter mistakes such as failing to date the envelope.Meanwhile, they are pursuing record nu... (more…)
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla sold $5.6 million of his stock in the US pharmaceutical company on the same day it announced promising results for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, filings showed Wednesday.
The company, however, has reportedly said the sale was part of a pre-arranged periodic divestment plan when the stock reaches a certain price.
According to a disclosure with US market regulator SEC, Bourla sold 132,508 shares at $41.94 each on Monday.
An executive vice president at the company, Sally Susman, also sold around $1.8 million in stock, or 43,662 shares.
A race for the base is fast underway in Georgia Senate runoffs
ATLANTA — The race for Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoffs is starting exactly how the presidential contest ended, with an intense and relentless push to motivate each party’s core supporters rather than preach to the undecided.U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue aim to rally conservatives and appease President Donald Trump by taking the stunning step of calling for a fellow Republican elections official to resign and echoing claims without any evidence that fraud marred the vote.Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have leaned into the nationalization of the race by amplifying President-... (more…)