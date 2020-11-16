No bail relief for Virginia QAnon follower who came to Philly to ‘straighten out the vote’
PHILADELPHIA — The case of Joshua Macias and Antonio LaMotta, two armed Virginia men who drove to Philadelphia on Nov. 5 to “straighten out the vote,” should be treated as a “mass shooting that was narrowly averted,” District Attorney Larry Krasner wrote to the court in a letter filed Monday.Krasner was arguing against a reduction of bail, which has been set at $750,000 for Macias, who was arrested near the Pennsylvania Convention Center and charged with carrying an unlicensed gun, a third-degree felony.Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Crystal Bryant-Powell denied the bail reduction. A si…
COVID-19
National fund started for families of health care workers who died of COVID
MINNEAPOLIS — A new national fund announced Monday aims to raise millions of dollars for families of the nearly 1,400 U.S. health care workers who have died from COVID-19.The St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation and Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, teamed up to create the Frontline Families Fund to help pay funeral costs and other expenses or college scholarships for children of the health care workers.“These people put their lives on the line, day after day after day, into harm’s way. They are the real heroes of th... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua as a record-breaking Category 5 storm
Central America braced for its second major hurricane in as many weeks as Hurricane Iota, now a record-setting Category 5 storm, roared ashore in Nicaragua Monday night.The storm made landfall in nearly exactly the same place as Eta, a Category 4 hurricane that battered the area two weeks ago. Iota is forecast to bring catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge as high as 20 feet, and nearly two feet of rain to Central America.Eta’s death toll is 150 and still rising, including a Guatemalan village with dozens of residents that was wiped off the map by a devastating mudslide.Iota was mov... (more…)
COVID-19
Supreme Court declines to order virus safety steps for vulnerable Texas inmates
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to order Texas officials to beef up safety measures at a Southeast Texas prison where 20 inmates have died from COVID-19.Two at-risk inmates at the Wallace Pack Unit, which houses geriatric and medically vulnerable prisoners, asked the high court to reinstate a trial judge’s September order requiring safety steps that included disinfecting common areas, providing inmates with cleaning supplies, conducting weekly testing and enforcing social distancing and a face mask mandate.The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay blocking the ... (more…)