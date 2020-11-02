Quantcast
Connect with us

No evidence to support Trump’s ‘October surprise’ against Biden after 18 month investigation: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump faces more investigations after being cleared of collusion with Russia in the Mueller probe. (AFP / Eric BARADAT)

Last month, President Trump publicly expressed dissatisfaction with Attorney General Bill Barr over his failure to make public any findings about wrongdoing perpetrated by Joe Biden or Obama-era officials in relation to the investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

It was an October Surprise that went “bust,” according to Murray Waas writing for New York Magazine this Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The probe, headed by federal prosecutor John Durham, was anticipated by Trump to do damage to the Democrats before the 2020 election. But as Waas points out, Justice Department guidelines restrict prosecutors from releasing such information within 60 days of an election because it might affect the outcome. “Both Durham and [his since-resigned deputy Nora Dannehy] believed that if they complied with Barr’s demands they would be violating this doctrine, according to two people familiar with their thinking,” Waas writes.

According people speaking to Waas, Durham and Dannehy were “troubled that Barr had purposely misrepresented their work in numerous public comments.” Sources familiar with the matter also told Waas “there has been no evidence found, after 18 months of investigation, to support Barr’s claims that Trump was targeted by politically biased Obama officials to prevent his election.”

Trump was reportedly hoping for a situation similar to the 2016 election when then-FBI Director James Comey announced the reopening of the bureau’s Hillary Clinton email investigation with just 11 days left before people went to the polls — a move that many think sealed Clinton’s fate. Trump was convinced that Durham’s investigation would reveal evidence of a “Deep State” plot against him.

“The Justice Department’s inspector general last year reported finding no ‘evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced the decisions’ of the Russia investigators, and so far, the only charge brought by Durham’s office has been against an ex-FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty to falsifying an email used to obtain a warrant for electronic surveillance on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page,” Waas writes.

Read the full article over at New York Magazine.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kyle Rittenhouse held on $2 million bail after first court appearance in Kenosha: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

Kyle Rittenhouse is being held on $2 million bail after his first court appearance on homicide charges in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the New York Post reports.

“The charges are incredibly serious and again, if a conviction occurs there would be a likelihood of an imposition of a mandatory life sentence or at least significant amounts of time, likely decades of a period of incarceration,” Judge Loren Keating ruled.  “I believe that there’s a reasonable basis to flee.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

This is the scariest things in the universe — according to astronomers

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

Halloween is a time to be haunted by ghosts, goblins and ghouls, but nothing in the universe is scarier than a black hole.

Black holes – regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape – are a hot topic in the news these days. Half of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose for his mathematical work showing that black holes are an inescapable consequence of Einstein’s theory of gravity. Andrea Ghez and Reinhard Genzel shared the other half for showing that a massive black hole sits at the center of our galaxy.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

These are the six swing states that are likely to decide who is the next president

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

With at least 94 million early votes cast by the eve of US election day, Americans are engaged in a highly contested election for the president, one third of the Senate, and all of the House of Representatives.

The outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally disrupted the US economy, society, and political landscape, as well as increased many risks around the conduct of a genuine and transparent election.

The economy has seen large fluctuations in quarterly growth rates, a fall in family income, and a rise in unemployment, while at the same time a buoyant stock market, despite a rocky ride in the week before the election, provides hope for recovery. The campaigns have spent more than US$1 billion to reach voters in battleground states. Analysis of the “poll of polls” shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden with more than a 8-point lead over Republican president, Donald Trump.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE