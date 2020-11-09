No more lies: Conservative calls on news networks to start a new standard in the post-Trump world

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wants to see the end of President Donald Trump’s era usher in a greater standard for truth and facts.

Writing Monday, Rubin explained that the past five years of Trump’s campaign and presidency have brought a non-stop flood of lies and false information and that it’s time for a change.

“Mainstream media remained flummoxed for most of the Trump presidency by his and his followers’ willful lying and denial of reality,” Rubin explained. “Many outlets took only baby steps forward during the pandemic and the final run-up to the election in covering the Trump campaign and his supporters.”

Suddenly, as the election approached, social media sites discovered they had the ability to put disclaimers over tweets or stories that could be false. At one point over the weekend, Trump’s feed read like a page of Twitter fact-check disclaimers. Only in the final months of the election did cable news networks begin to cut away from Trump’s news conferences when he lied, so that they could fact-check.

“For most of the preceding four years and during the critical months in which COVID-19 was spreading, TV news networks turned their platforms over to the president and his press secretary to lie to the American people,” Rubin wrote. “They lied about masks, about quack cures, about social distancing, about what the president knew and when he knew it, about the danger to non-elderly Americans and about the risk of reopening schools for in-person instruction. Giving a propaganda machine free rein did not serve the public and, in fact, enabled those who would endanger lives and our democracy.”

Fox News has tried to protect itself from liability by having the lies come from their guests and not their anchors. They welcomed on Republicans like Mike Huckabee and Newt Gingrich to spread fact-free commentary and outright conspiracies.

“If outlets are going to put elected Republicans on air, it is incumbent on them to correct the guests in real time when they attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the election or misinform the public about the pandemic, Rubin noted. “Break in, cut them off, correct them and then say goodbye if they refuse to adhere to reality.”

The same has been true on other networks, and it’s hit or miss whether the host knows the facts to check the GOP commentator in real-time. One thing has become clear, Rubin wrote, it’s the GOP that is perpetuating lies to advance its view with “slurs, race-baiting and other hate speech.”

Trumpism isn’t over, and the conspiracies are already flying from his supporters desperate to find a way to win. But if Trumpism is forced to abide by reality the lies can at least be contained.

“The same techniques and safeguards for truth-telling must remain in place to deal with the legions of reality deniers — especially when the deniers are elected officials,” wrote Rubin, specifically calling on Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, which has refused to follow Trump’s election denial.

“The owners, board members, executives and reporters for these outlets must decide if they want to be part of an anti-democratic fever swamp that survives by creating a parallel reality or to adhere to some semblance of journalism,” she continued. “These outlets have put out dangerous and false information on a range of issues, from COVID-19 to allegations that President Barack Obama ‘spied’ on his successor to claptrap about Hunter Biden. In doing so, they damaged the fabric of democracy, which demands we operate with a common appreciation for truth. Responsible news services — even in editorials and on opinion shows — need to abide by the adage that everyone is entitled to their own opinions but not their own facts.”

Rubin closed by saying that it shouldn’t be too much to ask of outlets that they protect viewers from lies and put democracy first. Ultimately, the best thing that can be done is to hold media accountable when they fail to follow the rules.

“It is necessary to constantly remind mainstream organizations that the first obligation of journalism is not ‘balance,’ but truth,” she said.

