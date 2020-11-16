‘No you didn’t’ trends after Trump’s latest election result claim
The internet rose up in collective response and ridicule overnight after President Donald Trump, just before midnight Sunday, again falsely claimed he won the 2020 presidential election.
The words “No you didn’t” began trending on Twitter following the demonstrable lie by Trump—aka the “world’s worst loser”—which came more than a week after President-elect Joe Biden was determined the winner after crossing the 270 electoral college vote threshold and as his popular vote advantage climbed well above 5 million votes.
Trump: I WON THE ELECTION!
American voters: NO YOU DIDN’T
— Melissa Blake (@melissablake) November 16, 2020
“It is a sad failed pathetic coup attempt,” wrote freelance journalist John Walker in response to the claim, “but it is still [nevertheless an] attempt to overthrow democracy.”
In addition to the simple “no you didn’t” response, others made similiarly outrageous claims to make the point of how absurd Trump’s behavior remains:
I CAN DUNK!
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 16, 2020
As the Associated Press reported early Monday:
There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In fact, election officials from both political parties stated publicly that the election went well, and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities. Trump’s campaign has tried to mount legal challenges across the country, but many of the lawsuits have been thrown out and none has included any evidence that the outcome might be reversed.
Biden, a Democrat, defeated Trump by winning back a trio of battleground states: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and topped the 270 electoral vote threshold to clinch the presidency. Biden so far has 78.8 million votes, the most ever by a winning candidate, to Trump’s 73.1 million.
Commenting on Trump’s continued refusal to admit defeat, comedian John Oliver took on the issue during his show Sunday evening to offer a rebuke of the president’s behavior and advised the American people to be neither fooled nor tolerate towards it.
“Trump lost this election and he knows it,” said Oliver, but that hasn’t ended his destructive efforts.
“As a parting gift to the country,” he added, “Trump is somehow managing to divide us even further while also hobbling his successor at the worst possible time which is absolutely unforgivable.”
‘You’re not taking this well’: Eric Trump ridiculed for claiming Trump rally size proves election was ‘rigged’
Eric Trump faced backlash on Twitter this week after he claimed that the size of President Donald Trump's rallies is proof that the 2020 election was "rigged."
"Biden couldn’t get 10 people to a rally & went days without leaving his house," Trump falsely wrote on Monday. "@realDonaldTrump received 11 million more votes than 2016, nearly doubled African American support - this was every stop, multiple times a day. This election was rigged from the beginning."
Biden couldn’t get 10 people to a rally & went days without leaving his house. @realDonaldTrump received 11 million more votes than 2016, nearly doubled African American support - this was every stop, multiple times a day. This election was rigged from the beginning. pic.twitter.com/iM3tcSIMmf
Trump’s ‘stupid’ response to Black Lives Matter protests doomed his re-election in the suburbs
President Donald Trump's "law and order" campaign message apparently backfired with some of the suburban voters he'd hoped to attract.
The president responded to nationwide protests against racism and police brutality by campaigning against the lawlessness he saw in the demonstrations, but that message flopped with voters who were more concerned about systematic injustice, reported the New York Times.
“He’s said plenty of stupid, stupid things that upset people deeply,” said Mike Magusin, of Chaska, Minnesota. “That’s what’s dangerous, because people are upset. They’re struggling, and here’s this guy making it even worse with his words.”
Christian nationalists plan to ramp up their war on America after Trump loss: religious extremism expert
In her column for the New York Times, religious extremism expert Katherine Stewart said Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden will not deter Christian nationalists in their war with secular America and will, in fact, give them more ammo.
With the president on his way out the Oval Office door, religious extremists who believe the United States should be a Christian nation guided by the Bible are watching a powerful ally leave after forming an alliance with him to help get him elected in the first place.