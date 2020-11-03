Quantcast
North Carolina Republican hammered for ugly taunting tweet after winning open seat

Published

1 min ago

on

GOP congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn (Facebook).

Republicans have held onto a congressional seat in North Carolina that was vacated when Mark Meadows left Congress to serve President Donald Trump’s fourth chief of staff.

Republicans nominated Madison Cawthorn to fill the seat — and he won after running a stunningly racist campaign.

On Tuesday night, after the Associated Press had called the race for him, Cawthorn shared his thoughts on Twitter.

“Cry more, lib,” he posted.

Here’s some of what people were saying about his tweet:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Haul Louis DeJoy in front of a grand jury’: Outrage after USPS misses court-ordered Election Day deadline

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Election experts and other critics of voter suppression responded with alarm Tuesday after the United States Postal Service failed to meet a court-ordered afternoon deadline to conduct sweeps at mail processing facilities to "ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery."

Earlier Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of the District of Columbia had ordered the sweeps between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm ET, and set a 4:30 pm ET deadline for facilities to file a status update. John Kruzel, a reporter at The Hill, tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the USPS failed to comply, in spite of saying this week that about 300,000 ballots had entered the mail sorting system but lacked a delivery scan.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

John King on Biden’s Ohio lead: ‘It’s just a buffet of possibilities’ to run up Electoral College win

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

While the votes were being tabulated on election night, CNN correspondent John King marveled at Joe Biden's lead in Ohio, which he said offered a "buffet of possibility" to run up an electoral vote margin.

"It just tells you the menu," King said, reflecting on Biden's chances in Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona. "It just tells you that he has more options anyway and if you can add Ohio to that, then it's just a buffet. I mean it's a buffet of possibility to run it up and to take away the president's map."

Watch the video below from CNN.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

US Senate Republican leader McConnell wins reelection

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky won reelection Tuesday, ensuring that the most powerful Republican in Congress will remain in the chamber for another six years.

McConnell was leading his Democratic challenger, former fighter pilot Amy McGrath, by 19 percentage points with more than 70 percent of precincts reporting, and Fox News and The New York Times called the race.

"You've given me the honor of a lifetime," McConnell said in a victory speech in Kentucky. "I'll always be grateful. I will never let you down."

The Republican power broker, 78, has been an important ally on Capitol Hill for President Donald Trump, helping him confirm a record number of federal judges over the past four years.

Continue Reading
 
 
