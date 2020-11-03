North Carolina Republican hammered for ugly taunting tweet after winning open seat
Republicans have held onto a congressional seat in North Carolina that was vacated when Mark Meadows left Congress to serve President Donald Trump’s fourth chief of staff.
Republicans nominated Madison Cawthorn to fill the seat — and he won after running a stunningly racist campaign.
On Tuesday night, after the Associated Press had called the race for him, Cawthorn shared his thoughts on Twitter.
“Cry more, lib,” he posted.
Here’s some of what people were saying about his tweet:
An interesting celebratory tweet from the new, youngest member of Congress here https://t.co/p0qtdWZ4qK
— Sam Stein (@samstein) November 4, 2020
The future of the Republican Party: https://t.co/lQMLoG4ERd
— Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) November 4, 2020
Trumpism's only principle https://t.co/hTZrapBGod
— Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) November 4, 2020
Whatever happens in the main races, we’re in for years of this idiotic bullshit. It’s a party of Don Jr. worshippers. https://t.co/2JrFtL1wy0
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) November 4, 2020
It really is clarifying, though. There's no plan to make Americans' lives better. There are no ideals, no sense of civic duty. There is simply meanness, power hunger, and a desire for dominance over your fellow citizens, who you see as enemies. It's just so sad that we're here.
— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) November 4, 2020
Not a fan of this kind of shit https://t.co/cVM34I4qUT
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 4, 2020
The new generation of Republicans are straight out of Gamergate https://t.co/Xnl2JBGllv
— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 4, 2020
the white vote shows up for racist candidate who had Hitler's vacation spot on his bucket list https://t.co/XWI32paVB6
— Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) November 4, 2020
what a disgusting, telling thing to say after winning an election https://t.co/WAxDYdrHLD
— Priyanka Aribindi (@priaribi) November 4, 2020
I love living in the same country as tens of millions of people who voted for this message during—I must again stress—an economy-destroying, out-of-control pandemic that has killed a quarter of a million people. https://t.co/K2dfQZAjUI
— David Klion (@DavidKlion) November 4, 2020
Assholery for the sake of assholery. https://t.co/9Sl9OEWrRZ
— JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) November 4, 2020
This POS, Nazi-loving racist just won his seat in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District. Way to go, NC. https://t.co/HeefmtPw9W
— Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) November 4, 2020
Good tone-setting message from Republicans' newest House member https://t.co/frJlvpAwhs
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 4, 2020
Classy.
The future of the Republican Party is looking very bleak. https://t.co/iVwAAJgAY7
— Steve Piccininni 🏴☠️ (@StevePiccininni) November 4, 2020
He's gonna fit right in https://t.co/toL4qT3uhb
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 4, 2020
Ah. Another public servant Republican who cares about his constituents. https://t.co/J3jObCZ3Wk
— Randi #ProtectTheResults Singer (@rmayemsinger) November 4, 2020
Gonna predict this guy becomes one of the fastest-indicted House members in history.
Dunno for what, even. He just has that vibe. https://t.co/so9aXIyoU6
— Hunter (@HunterDK) November 4, 2020
Future of the Republican Party. Just fashy internet trolls. https://t.co/Ambw9H5ZsA
— Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) November 4, 2020
For context: https://t.co/ZZggwq6BGX
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) November 4, 2020
I am furious that Ayanna Pressley & AOC are going to have to serve in the same legislative body as this guy – and also look forward to them showing him up every chance they get. https://t.co/LbIvcysNTO
— Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) November 4, 2020
this fucking loser is gonna have to resign after sieg heiling in his office after like a week https://t.co/8HlaprRdYd
— antifa but spooky (@MenshevikM) November 4, 2020
The GOP distilled down to 3 words. No ideas, no vision, just hating the libs and lovin' being white. https://t.co/SrY22E5OvN
— Jean-Michel Connard (@torriangray) November 4, 2020
Imagine thinking we're not headed for extremely dark times https://t.co/D0nT9GeshG
— Alex Peter (@LolOverruled) November 4, 2020
