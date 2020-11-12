Only 10,000 Pa. mail ballots arrived after Election Day — far too few to change the result if they’re thrown out
PHILADELPHIA — The vote counting continues.Even after races are called, even after the world’s eyes turn from Pennsylvania, workers are continuing to count ballots.Many of the remaining ballots are the slowest or most difficult to count because they have various issues that require elections officials to review them more closely. Others, such as provisional ballots, require checking voters’ eligibility and manually checking whether they had already voted.While there are tens of thousands of remaining votes — including about 10,000 that arrived during a three-day post-Election Day grace period …
Donald Trump’s campaign is challenging mail and provisional ballots at record rates in Philly and its suburbs
PHILADELPHIA — Even as President Donald Trump’s campaign is waging a well-publicized legal war on the broad rules governing the presidential election in Pennsylvania, its lawyers are engaging in lower-profile but no less important county-by-county trench battles to disqualify individual votes in Philadelphia and its suburbs over technicalities.In hearings before county Boards of Elections and Common Pleas Court judges, campaign attorneys have pushed for several thousand mail votes to be cast aside due to voter mistakes such as failing to date the envelope.Meanwhile, they are pursuing record nu... (more…)
A race for the base is fast underway in Georgia Senate runoffs
ATLANTA — The race for Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoffs is starting exactly how the presidential contest ended, with an intense and relentless push to motivate each party’s core supporters rather than preach to the undecided.U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue aim to rally conservatives and appease President Donald Trump by taking the stunning step of calling for a fellow Republican elections official to resign and echoing claims without any evidence that fraud marred the vote.Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have leaned into the nationalization of the race by amplifying President-... (more…)
If Donald Trump won’t give Joe Biden access to intelligence briefings this Republican says he will
Conservative Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford (R) announced in an interview with Tulsa Talk News radio that if President Donald Trump denies President-elect Joe Biden intelligence briefings that he'll do it.
"There is no loss from him getting the briefings and to be able to do that and if that's not occurring by Friday I will step in as well, and to be able to push and to say this needs to occur so that regardless of the outcome of the election ... people can be ready for that actual task," Lankford said.