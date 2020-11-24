Pennsylvania just certified its presidential election results, officially declaring Joe Biden the winner
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania’s top elections official certified the state’s presidential election results on Tuesday, officially declaring Joe Biden the winner and paving the way for him to receive the state’s 20 Electoral College votes next month. Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar made the final vote counts official, three weeks after the Nov. 3 election: Biden received 3,458,229 votes, 80,555 more than President Donald Trump’s 3,377,674 votes. Gov. Tom Wolf then signed the Certificate of Ascertainment to name the 20 Biden electors who will meet in Harrisburg on Dec. 14.“Today’s cer…
Donald Trump dodges questions at turkey pardon: ‘Will you be interested in a pardon for yourself?’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday declined to say whether he will be seeking a pardon as he prepares to leave the White House.
At an annual White House Thanksgiving ceremony, Trump took credit for new stock market gains and suggested that President-elect Joe Biden should adopt his "America First" slogan.
After pardoning a turkey named Corn, Trump, who was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, ignored questions shouted by reporters.
"Any pardons before leaving office?" ABC correspondent Jonathan Karl could be heard yelling. "Will you be interested in a pardon for yourself."
Fox News’ Laura Ingraham finally tells her audience Trump’s bid to stay in office has little hope
After President Donald Trump announced his General Services Administrator (GSA) Emily Murphy would be moving forward with the Biden transition, Fox News host Laura Ingraham broke the news to her audience in a seemingly awkward on-air announcement.
On Monday evening, after Trump tweeted to thank Murphy for her work, Ingraham recalled all that has transpired during the post-election period as she discussed the reality of what lies ahead. Although Trump has repeatedly declared he has won the election while continuing to give his supporters a false sense of hope, Ingraham made it clear that Trump overturning the election would be unlikely.
Trump adviser undermines Republican attacks on Biden’s national security team
One of President Donald J. Trump's top advisers has undermined Republican attacks on the incoming Biden administration with talk of a "bipartisan consensus" concerning China, the Washington Examiner reported.
White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien was traveling this week in the Philippines when he said, “We’ve got such a series of unfair and difficult conduct on behalf of the Chinese that there’s a bipartisan consensus in America that we have to stand up to China."