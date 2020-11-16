Philadelphia progressives fought to elect a candidate they didn’t like – and they’re already organizing to move Biden left
PHILADELPHIA — Dyresha Harris, an environmental activist from West Philly, spent the last month texting and calling Black, low-income and young Philadelphians, encouraging them to vote — all for Joe Biden, a candidate who was far from her first choice.Black women like her, she said, do a disproportionate amount of urban organizing that gets Democrats elected — with not enough in return.“There is a fatigue with going to battle for folks who it doesn’t feel like are going to battle for you,” said Harris, 39, a volunteer with Philly Thrive, a progressive environmental activist group. She wants to…
2020 Election
Macron to walk diplomatic tightrope while hosting Trump ally Pompeo
France’s Emmanuel Macron will be forced to walk a diplomatic tightrope on Monday when he hosts US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a staunch defender of President Donald Trump, while the French president simultaneously seeks to build relations with President-elect Joe Biden.
Pompeo arrived in Paris Saturday at the start of a seven-nation trip to US allies.
America’s top diplomat has been criticized for backing the president as he digs in over his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.
“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” a defiant Pompeo told reporters moments after announcing his trip last week.
2020 Election
Trump’s tax returns could end up in Democrats’ hands after election loss: report
With Donald Trump on his way out the Oval Office door following his loss to former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, Politico reports that the long-sought-after tax returns of the president could be handed over to House Democrats who still want to launch investigations into his finances.
As the Biden administration takes shape and new officials are installed in the Treasury Department -- including replacing Secretary Steve Mnuchin who has been running interference for the president -- Trump's tax returns might soon become available.
2020 Election
Trump is in the midst of a ‘temper tantrum’ with his ‘I WON THE ELECTION’ tweet: reporter
President Donald Trump late on Sunday night unleashed an angry all-caps tweet that falsely declared, "I WON THE ELECTION!"
Politico reporter Anna Palmer on Monday told CNN that the president is still in denial about having lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden and compared his actions to those of a toddler.