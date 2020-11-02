Pro-Biden PAC urges Democrats ‘don’t get complacent’ in closing video

The pro-Biden PAC Really American has just published its closing video of the 2020 presidential election.

“In 2016, we thought we had this won. So we got complacent. That can’t happen again,” they say. “Victory is in sight. We need to turn out like never before and we WILL take back this country.”

Really American this year was quick on the draw, making viral videos to quickly amplify the messages against Trump, like this summer when they showed us “Trump’s America” in “#GestapoTrump.” They also exposed Trump’s new Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy for his massive conflicts of interest in #TrumpKillsUSPS.

Is there anyone you know who needs to get this message? Have you checked – has everyone you know voted?

Maybe send them this reminder?