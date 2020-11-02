Pro-Biden PAC urges Democrats ‘don’t get complacent’ in closing video
The pro-Biden PAC Really American has just published its closing video of the 2020 presidential election.
“In 2016, we thought we had this won. So we got complacent. That can’t happen again,” they say. “Victory is in sight. We need to turn out like never before and we WILL take back this country.”
Really American this year was quick on the draw, making viral videos to quickly amplify the messages against Trump, like this summer when they showed us “Trump’s America” in “#GestapoTrump.” They also exposed Trump’s new Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy for his massive conflicts of interest in #TrumpKillsUSPS.
Is there anyone you know who needs to get this message? Have you checked – has everyone you know voted?
Maybe send them this reminder?
NEW VIDEO: In 2016, we thought we had this won. So we got complacent. That can't happen again. Victory is in sight. We need to turn out like never before and we WILL take back this country.
We need 10,000 retweets on this to make sure people #DontGetComplacent and we will win. pic.twitter.com/6PlWI9Rv9U
— Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) November 2, 2020
These are the six swing states that are likely to decide who is the next president
With at least 94 million early votes cast by the eve of US election day, Americans are engaged in a highly contested election for the president, one third of the Senate, and all of the House of Representatives.
The outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally disrupted the US economy, society, and political landscape, as well as increased many risks around the conduct of a genuine and transparent election.
The economy has seen large fluctuations in quarterly growth rates, a fall in family income, and a rise in unemployment, while at the same time a buoyant stock market, despite a rocky ride in the week before the election, provides hope for recovery. The campaigns have spent more than US$1 billion to reach voters in battleground states. Analysis of the “poll of polls” shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden with more than a 8-point lead over Republican president, Donald Trump.
Trump supporters illegally brandished guns on school grounds – but Kentucky police refused to charge them
An estimated 1,000 Trump supporters gathered on school grounds in Jefferson County, Kentucky, for a heated event Sunday afternoon where they brandished guns illegally. No one was charged.
Unlawful possession of a firearm on school property is a felony in Kentucky, according to state statutes, and is applicable when an individual "knowingly deposits, possesses, or carries, whether openly or concealed, for purposes other than instructional or school-sanctioned ceremonial purposes." This equates to guns being allowed in cars on school property, but not brandished or removed from the vehicle while on school property.
Vote as if your life depends on it — because it does
November 3rd is upon us. At the risk of overstating the obvious, if you haven’t already done so, and in the name of all that’s good and fair, please exercise your right to vote. It’s more crucial than ever. Truly.
I come by this attitude honestly. Somewhere around here I have a photocopy of an old article from my hometown newspaper in upstate New York. A friend mailed it to me. It’s just a paragraph or two, announcing that in the summer of 1971, when the 26th Amendment to the United States Constitution was ratified, lowering the voting age from 21 to 18, I was the first to sign up at the county clerk’s office.