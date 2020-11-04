Progressive ‘squad’ expands in the House as world awaits presidential result
With the world anxiously awaiting the results of a presidential race that some have called “a matter of life and death,” the four progressive congresswomen who burst onto the national political scene in 2018 and quickly became known collectively as “the Squad” expanded their informal team in the U.S. House on Tuesday by at least four.
After two years of causing “good trouble” on Capitol Hill, Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) were all declared the projected winners of their respective reelection races. They were joined by congressional newcomers Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones, both of New York, along with Missouri’s Cori Bush and Marie Newman in Illinois—all of whom were declared as likely winners.
Justice Democrats welcomed the electoral victories of the initial Squad members, saying that “the Squad is big” and “the time for bold action and visionary leadership is now.” The group also celebrated the expected wins of Bowman in New York’s 16th District and Bush in Missouri’s 1st District:
The group had also endorsed Newman of Illinois’ 3rd District. The youth-led Sunrise Movement, which advocates for the Green New Deal, also endorsed Newman along with the original members of the Squad and its newcomers.
“We were told that progressive candidates can’t win, but once again we proved them wrong,” the Sunrise Movement tweeted of Bush’s win, noting that the Black Lives Matter activist-turned-politician ran on defunding the police, a Green New Deal, and Medicare for All. “Cori Bush will be a fierce advocate for the people in Congress. She’s been fighting for her community and we know she’ll continue to do the same for us. We’ve got the momentum, and the people are on our side.”
Sunrise said that Bowman, who ousted longtime Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) in a primary this year, “is the people’s candidate and we can’t wait to keep fighting alongside him.”
The candidates themselves also weighed in:
They also got to work pushing a progressive agenda at the federal level. On The Young Turks Tuesday night, Bowman detailed some policies he would like to push—in the event that Democratic challenger Joe Biden beats President Donald Trump:
Before Newman’s race was called, Ryan Cooper wrote at The Week that “while seven or so votes is not that many, it’s possibly enough to start swaying close votes—particular given that there are several other Democratic representatives who are fairly close to the Squad politically, and many others who are close to them on individual issues. The next House may have a serious left-wing faction for the first time in decades.”
The eight races that were called to double the size of the Squad Tuesday weren’t the only potential House victories for progressives. As The Intercept outlined Monday, there are various other potential candidates—including Kara Eastman in Nebraska’s 2nd District and Mike Siegel in Texas’ 10th District. As of press time, those two races were being led by Republicans but hadn’t yet been called, according to the New York Times.
2020 Election
Biden campaign condemns Trump false victory claim as ‘naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens’
With millions of votes still left to count and several key battleground states very much up for grabs, the Biden campaign issued a statement early Wednesday morning denouncing President Donald Trump's false declaration of victory, completely baseless claims of fraud, and threat to take his complaints to the right-wing U.S. Supreme Court as "a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens."
"The president's statement tonight about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect," said Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon. "Having encouraged Republican efforts in multiple states to prevent the legal counting of these ballots before Election Day, now Donald Trump is saying these ballots can't be counted after Election Day either."
2020 Election
QAnon promoter wins seat in US Congress
A Georgia woman who has promoted the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory won a seat in the US House of Representatives Tuesday, meaning the controversial and widely debunked movement will soon have a voice in Congress.
Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had never run for political office before, was well ahead and projected to win her race for US House District 14, some two months after President Donald Trump hailed her as a "future Republican star."
But her promotion of QAnon -- a far-right movement claiming that Trump is waging a secret war against a global liberal cult of Satan-worshipping pedophiles -- has raised eyebrows.
2020 Election
First trans state legislators elected in Delaware, Vermont
Democratic candidates in the US states of Delaware and Vermont made history Tuesday when they became the first openly transgender legislators in their states.
Sarah McBride, 30, became Delaware's first trans senator, taking 86 percent of the vote in the state's first Senate district. She is also the first openly trans state senator in the United States and the highest-ranking trans official in the country.
"We did it. We won the general election. Thank you, thank you, thank you," she tweeted Tuesday night.
"I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too."