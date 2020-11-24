Psychologists explain why people are still engaging in risky behavior — despite rising COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus cases have spiked in Pennsylvania and New Jersey over the past month, surpassing the numbers of the pandemic’s first wave in April, and yet many people have continued to meet up with friends at indoor gatherings and make plans to see family at Thanksgiving.To curb the spread, Philadelphia officials announced restrictions last Monday that closed indoor dining, gyms and museums, and limited the capacity of outdoor gatherings. Gov. Phil Murphy also introduced new restrictions on gatherings in New Jersey.But before the new restrictions took affect, people attended Halloween parties, wo…
Breaking Banner
Fox News host never told staffers he got infected with COVID-19: report
Todd Piro, the co-host of "Fox & Friends First," recently came down with COVID-19 and reportedly never bothered telling his staffers about it.
Fox News staffers tell The Daily Beast that they were never given any kind of explanation when Piro stopped showing up to work in Fox's Manhattan studio earlier this month, only to learn later that he'd been infected with the novel coronavirus.
"They’re doing the minimum with regard to COVID to not get sued," one staffer said. "Everyone is talking about him [Piro] being positive. Some are wondering why his co-anchor is still allowed in the building. Most are worried that the company is too lax with its COVID response."
COVID-19
Covid-19 vaccines offer hope as world leaders plan for future
France is expected to loosen its coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday as the boss of a major airline said proof of vaccination will likely become the only way people can fly in a post-pandemic world.
Hopes over Covid-19 vaccines have given a boost to virus-weary citizens across the globe, but the disease remains rampant and world leaders are urging people to be patient.
French President Emmanuel Macron will address the country -- currently under lockdown -- to announce a reworking of the rules following a drop in nationwide infections.
Macron's televised speech comes a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said thanks to a major vaccine breakthrough, "the escape route is in sight" from the coronavirus crisis.
COVID-19
CDC advisory committee discusses who should get first vaccine doses
A key committee that will advise the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on who should get the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine agreed Monday on initial priorities and an ethical framework. But the hourslong meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) demonstrated just how complicated it will be to get the vaccine into the arms of millions of people.First off, the different vaccines in development have different attributes, such as how they work and can be distributed, and it isn’t yet known which products will be approved first by the Food and Drug Admi... (more…)