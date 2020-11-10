Republicans admit they’re only playing along with Trump’s voter fraud conspiracies so he’ll help them campaign in Georgia

On Tuesday, POLITICO reported that some Republican officials are admitting the main reason they are humoring President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations is because they want him and his supporters on their side for the Georgia Senate runoffs.

“Simply put, the party needs President Donald Trump’s help to clinch two runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5 that will determine the fate of the Senate GOP’s majority,” reported Burgess Everett. “And accepting the presidential results ahead of Trump, a politician driven by loyalty, could put Republicans at odds with the president and his core supporters amid the must-win elections down South.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need his voters. And he has a tremendous following out there,” said Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD). “Right now, he’s trying to get through the final stages of his election and determine the outcome there. But when that’s all said and done, however it comes out, we want him helping in Georgia.”

Trump appears on track to narrowly lose Georgia, with President-elect Joe Biden leading by around 12,000 votes — and GOP officials are broadly claiming these numbers are fraudulent despite there being no evidence to support it. Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will advance to runoffs against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.