Rupert Murdoch’s pro-Trump tabloid takes a sharp pivot — and turns on the Trump family: report
“Last month The New York Post called President Trump ‘an invincible hero, who not only survived every dirty trick the Democrats threw at him, but the Chinese virus as well.’ Then it published front-page articles trying to link the contents of a laptop said to belong to Hunter Biden to his father, Joseph R. Biden Jr.,”On Thursday, in a sudden about-face, Rupert Murdoch’s scrappy tabloid published two articles with a wildly different tone. One accused the president of making an ‘unfounded claim that political foes were trying to steal the election.’ The headline on the other described Donald Trump Jr. as the ‘panic-stricken’ author of a ‘clueless tweet.'”
Top editors at the tabloid reportedly told some staff members this week to be tougher in their coverage of him, said two Post employees who spoke with Robertson on the condition of anonymity.
Perhaps one of the largest shake-ups heading to the Post is the impending departure of Australian tabloid head honcho Col Allan, who once donned a Make America Great Again ball cap in the Post newsroom. Allan made a career at the Murdoch’s newspapers in both Sydney and New York over the past 40 years. He was the Post‘s editor-in-chief from 2001-2016 and rejoined the paper as an adviser in January 2019, just as the Trump presidential campaign was underway.
“The Post has largely supported Trump because the paper shares his vision for free markets and the opportunity they provide to raise up all people,” Allan said. “We have also been critical of the president, particularly his tweeting. My personal view is that history will be very kind to Donald Trump.”
Allan said, “The Post is not perfect. But it articulates a view that is not obedient to liberal orthodoxy. Therefore it is dangerous. I know where I would rather be,” he said in an email interview with The New York Post announcing his planned retirement.
Dan Rather devises ingenious way to explain the election outcome to Trump
News networks on Friday continued inching closer to declaring Joe Biden the victor of the 2020 presidential campaign.
But Trump continued to falsely push conspiracy theories while his campaign files lawsuits.
Veteran newsman Dan Rather has apparently been having the same thoughts as much of the country: what will happen if Trump refuses to accept that he lost the election?
Rather suggested that Trump might understand his deficit better if it were explained in a different matter.
"Maybe if we explained to Donald Trump that he is 'in debt' to the counted ballots in many states, he could better understand the 'math,'" Rather tweeted.
Expert: Donald Trump’s pathological projection is more abuse on America—and it must be stopped
Donald Trump is clamoring that the Democrats are stealing the election. He has voiced baseless accusations of voter fraud. But it is actually Trump who is attempting to subvert the election process and to undermine our democracy. This is Trump’s use of projection once again. Over and over again it is this psychic mechanism that Trump uses to manipulate and brainwash his half of America. It is pathological. It is destructive. It is a reflection of how disordered Trump is. And it is more abuse on Americans.
‘Utter clown’ Trump ridiculed as a ‘pathetic little man’ for latest shenanigans on Twitter
President Donald Trump on Friday continued to undermine the legitimacy of democracy in America.
"Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!" Trump tweeted.
The president received harsh criticism for his tweet. Here's some of what people were saying:
"Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the president, because if you remember rightly, I called dibs on that the other night, and that, I believe, is democracy."