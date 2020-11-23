Smaller turkeys may be hard to find as COVID-19 shrinks Thanksgiving plans
While there is no turkey shortage across the board, Brian Weberman, director of poultry for Kaps Wholesale, a distributor in Detroit's Eastern Market district, said consumers can expect to face a harder time finding smaller turkeys. Most small turkeys are hens or female. Larger turkeys, those that weigh more than 16 pounds are male and called Toms. About 40 million turkeys are eaten each Thanksgiving, according to the National Turkey Federation, an advocate for the turkey industry.
What Joe Biden can do to help combat COVID — right now
When Barack Obama was elected president in 2008, the country was in the midst of a dire economic crisis. Twelve years later, his vice president, Joe Biden, has been elected president in the midst of a dire economic crisis and a worldwide, worsening coronavirus pandemic.
In 2008, Obama’s team and that of outgoing President George W. Bush worked together to allow the new administration to be as prepared as possible on Jan. 20, 2009. That’s not happening for Biden, as President Donald Trump continues to fight the election results and block the official transition.
Particularly when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say, that delay could cost lives.
Chris Christie: President Trump’s legal team is a ‘national embarrassment’
As the court losses continue to mount, President Donald Trump’s ally and informal adviser Chris Christie called the commander-in-chief’s legal team a “national embarrassment.”The former New Jersey governor said it was time for the president to face reality.“If you have got the evidence of fraud, present it,” Christie said on ABC Sunday morning.“Quite frankly, the conduct of the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment,” he said, referring to Trump attorney Sidney Powell’s accusations against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a fellow Republican.“This is outrageous conduct by any lawyer,... (more…)
Upper Manhattan, Staten Island headed for renewed COVID restrictions: Andrew Cuomo
NEW YORK — Upper Manhattan and Staten Island are headed for renewed coronavirus restrictions this week as infection numbers continue to increase, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.“We have several communities that are (on) the warning track,” he said at a Manhattan press conference.“Parts of Staten Island will go into an orange zone. Parts of Staten Island will go into a red zone, at the current rate,” he warned. “Staten Island is a serious problem.”The borough’s hospital system is coming under strain, Cuomo noted.Upper Manhattan is at risk of becoming a “yellow zone,” as are Nassau and Suffolk Co... (more…)