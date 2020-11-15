Quantcast
South Dakota ER nurse tells horrific stories of patients near death — and still denying COVID-19 is real

1 min ago

Photo: Shutterstock

Emergency room nurse Jodi Doering took to Twitter this weekend with horrific stories of patients dying of the coronavirus while still denying COVID-19 is real.

Doering is working in a South Dakota hospital as the state becomes among the top ten-riskiest states to visit right now because of the outbreak.

“I can’t help but think of the Covid patients the last few days,” she wrote after a shift this weekend. “The ones that stick out are those who still don’t believe the virus is real. The ones who scream at you for a magic medicine and that Joe Biden is going to ruin the USA. All while gasping for breath on 100% Vapotherm. They tell you there must be another reason they are sick.”

She described patients calling her names and demanding to know why she’s wearing the mask, shield and gowns because “they don’t have COViD because it’s not real.”

She lamented that she can’t stop thinking about them.

“These people really think this isn’t going to happen to them,” she described. “And then they stop yelling at you when they get intubated. It’s like a fucking horror movie that never ends. There’s no credits that roll. You just go back and do it all over again.”

She said that she heads back to work on Sunday, but was grateful to spend the evening on the sofa with her dog.

Read the full thread on Twitter.

