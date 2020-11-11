‘Crazy thing going on inside that White House’: Retired General says Trump loyalists want to stage a coup
A four-star United States retired general is sounding the alarm on key national security concerns after President Donald J. Trump shakes up the Pentagon staff less than one week after losing the election to President-elect Joe Biden.
“I have been shot at a lot and nearly killed a bunch of times,” said Gen. Barry Richard McCaffrey (ret.). “I‘m not an alarmist. I stay cool under pressure. Mark me down as alarmed. I just listened to Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) — wonderful, experienced, mature guy — say this is just payback to [Mark] Esper not being a loyalist. I don’t believe it. We’re watching a setup of some people who are unqualified for office to be in control of the 2.1 million men and women of the armed forces.”
McCaffrey said, “And I remind our viewers, the only one who can give orders to the armed forces is the president and the secretary of defense. This acting secretary Chris Miller is a perfectly good, experienced combat soldier. He is unqualified for this office. The other three, one of them, a retired one-star, is a dangerous man. That team moving in, no one in his right mind would have accepted an appointment for 90 days. These people are in there to control a coercive institution of U.S. democracy. Watch out.”
Host Ari Melber asked McCaffrey, “What specifically are you warning against, general? Do you feel based on your knowledge of these individuals and the situation that you have a credible reason or evidence to think that there could be an effort to enlist the military in something unlawful?”
“The federal government tools could be used in an oppressive manner, start with the attorney general of the United States, the Department of Homeland Security, and federal law enforcement agencies, who — unless they get an order that is patently illegal — will carry out their instructions. So the end of the story is, you know, I don’t believe in any way this should be minimized or this is just a tantrum of a president trying to accommodate himself to the outcome of the elections. This is some crazy thinking going on inside that White House.”
McCaffrey added, “If I was a CIA officer trying to understand what was going on in a third-world country and I saw this pattern of behavior, I would say the stronghand’s trying to take over the government and defy an election — and I think they’re playing with that idea inside the White House. I can’t imagine that Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) and even [Sen. Mitch] McConnell (R-KY) and people like this are going to disregard the Constitution, but I think that’s the thinking that’s going on in the White House right now and we ought to be worried about it. And the Republicans in Congress ought to speak up and push back.”
World leaders urged to ‘stand up for democracy’ and refuse to meet with Mike Pompeo after he denies election outcome
Responding to alarming remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denying the results of the 2020 presidential election, the head of an international health organization on Wednesday urged world leaders to refuse to meet with Pompeo until he acknowledges President-elect Joe Biden's legitimate victory.
A day after the White House directed federal agencies to refuse cooperation with Biden's transition team, Pompeo raised eyebrows and ire on Tuesday after asserting that "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."
"Foreign leaders and diplomats must stand up for democracy and refuse to meet with Secretary Pompeo until he publicly recognizes President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election."—Serra Sippel, CHANGEIn response, Serra Sippel, president of the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Health and Gender Equity (CHANGE), issued a statement accusing the secretary of state of "undermining the democratic legitimacy of the United States, ignoring [Biden's] decisive victory in the 2020 general election, and encouraging political violence by spreading disinformation."
‘Integrity still matters’: Georgia’s GOP election chief says he’ll do his job — even if Trump doesn’t like it
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — under fire from his fellow Republicans as the state count continues to favor Joe Biden — said that he intends to continue doing his job, no matter what President Donald Trump and his allies have to say about it.
"Obviously, this is a very close race and people that were on one side of the aisle don't like the results and I get that, I'm a Republican," said Raffensperger. "We are doing a risk-limiting audit which will include a hand count of every single paper ballot we have and those results. Obviously, we will have plenty of observers and have the results done and then we will certify the state election ... if we don't have transparency, we wouldn't restore trust with all of our voters, so it will be a transparent open process to make sure that we can rebuild any confidence that some voters might have in the system."
Republicans haven’t changed their stripes — but why do we expect anything different?: Columnist
Five days after a red-faced President Donald J. Trump lost his re-election campaign to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, his Republican loyalists have turned out to be "as despicably ready to validate Trump’s falsehoods and authoritarian behavior as its worst critics feared," national political reporter E.J. Dionne Jr. wrote in The Washington Post Wednesday.