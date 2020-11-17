Quantcast
Trump accused of ‘innumerable crimes against the United States’: Congressman demands DOJ investigation

1 min ago

Donald Trump at Miami International Airport on, Nov. 2, 2020. (Alex Gakos / Shutterstock.com)

In a statement on Tuesday, Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) called for a broad, sweeping Justice Department investigation into outgoing President Donald Trump in the coming year.

“Donald Trump and members of his administration have committed innumerable crimes against the United States,” said Pascrell. “He has endangered our national security. He ripped families apart. He poisoned the Census. He has personally profited from his office. He has attacked our elections and sought to throttle democracy. He was rightly impeached by the House of Representatives. He has engaged in treachery, in treason. He has all but given up on governing and protecting our nation and if he had a shred of dignity he would resign today.”

“Therefore, in 2021 the entire Trump administration must be fully investigated by the Department of Justice and any other relevant offices. Donald Trump along with his worst enablers must be tried for their crimes against our nation and Constitution,” added Pascrell. “There must be accountability.”

According to NBC News, President-elect Joe Biden does not intend to pressure the DOJ to pursue criminal investigations of Trump, wanting to turn a page on Trump’s repeated attempts to weaponize federal prosecutors against his political opponents.


