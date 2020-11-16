Trump campaign must pony up $7.9 million for Wisconsin recount — and the deadline is Wednesday: report
President Donald Trump said that he wants a recount in Wisconsin after losing the state by about 20,500 votes. But if he wants the recount he’ll have to pony up almost $8 million.
The Associated Press reported Monday that the price tag is “four times higher than what the recount cost four years ago, a cost increase that elections officials said was driven by expenses related to conducting a recount during the coronavirus pandemic.”
To make matters more difficult, Trump needs to come up with the money and pay for it by 5 p.m. Wednesday at the latest. If the state is smart they’ll ask for the money upfront.
Trump is notorious for not paying municipalities for the security costs he incurred while campaigning in their cities and towns. As of this summer, Trump racked up over $2 million in unpaid security costs to police departments that he has refused to pay over the past several years. He maintains that the Secret Service pays for it, but when it’s a campaign event, the USSS doesn’t foot the bill, the campaign has to.
“We still have not received any indication that there will or will not be a recount,” said chief election official Meagan Wolfe. “But we want Wisconsin’s voters to know we are ready.”
2020 Election
Twitter uprising demands that Trump finally get kicked off the platform
The hashtag #DeactivateTrump was trending Saturday on Twitter, apparently an organic uprising among the platform’s not-insane faithful to have the disinformer-in-chief sent packing when he is finally evicted from the White House.
It’s unclear how the Twitter community’s opinion will factor into any decision made by company as to the future of its complicated relationship with Donald Trump. But the viral hashtag made for some entertaining reading.
https://twitter.com/PalmerReport/status/1327873180673978368
https://twitter.com/AngelaBelcamino/status/1328010956929175559
2020 Election
New GOP congressman under fire after bragging he’s tried to convert Jews to Christianity but ‘they are very difficult’
GOP congressman-elect Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has quickly made a name for himself in many ways. At 25, he's just become one of the youngest Americans ever elected to Congress.
During the campaign Cawthorn was accused of being anti-Semitic and supportive of Adolf Hitler after an Instagram post was uncovered showing not only has he visited "The vacation house of the Führer," as he wrote, in Germany, but he gloated about it, saying it had been on his bucket list.
2020 Election
‘Imma shoot them’: Woman arrested for threatening Florida Republicans with tweet against anti-protest law
A 55-year-old woman named Karen Jones was arrested in Palm Beach, FL. after making an online threat to shoot Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott for “looting” the state, the Miami Herald reported.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jones was arrested at her home in Lantana after sending a tweet that declared, “DeSantis, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are looting my state. Imma shoot them."
Jones admitted to a detective that the Twitter account was hers and that she made the post, according to the sheriff’s office. According to her affidavit, Jones, a registered Democrat, told the detective it was a “joke."