Trump faces ‘elimination tests’ in state after state to keep Biden from collecting early victory: MSNBC’s Kornacki
MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki broke down the electoral map, and he predicted what Americans might know about the results by Election Night.
The “Morning Joe” contributor looked at polling in the final days of the race and found that Joe Biden seemed to have an easier path to 270 electoral votes than President Donald Trump — and he said that picture might be clear relatively early.
“What this sets up in the first three or four hours of Election Night are a series of make-or-break tests for Donald Trump in states he carried in 2016,” Kornacki said. “States where the polling, as you have been talking about, is very shaky for him, if he’s unable to flip any blue states from 2016, and if he’s unable to pull off a hail-Mary pass in a Wisconsin or a Michigan, then all five of the states, any one of them would be an elimination contest.”
Biden would likely cross the 270 threshold if he won Florida, Georgia or North Carolina, Kornacki said.
“It’s elimination contests essentially for Donald Trump in the early hours,” he said. “Now, if he can fight his way through those early hours and win the states we’re talking about here, the next big test for Trump — well, two big tests come. One is the second congressional district of Nebraska. It is essentially Omaha, metropolitan Omaha. This is an area that Trump won by three points in 2016. Remember, they give them out by congressional districts in Nebraska. Democrats have felt very, very bullish about this district because of the demographics. The next test then would become Arizona, and if the Democrats are getting Nebraska, too, and if Trump has survived all five states we talked about here, Arizona is an elimination contest. Because that, plus Nebraska, would also get Joe Biden there.”
“So you see it, tonight Trump has got to win state after state after state to stay alive,” Kornacki added. “If he’s able to bring it down to Pennsylvania, that’s the state where we expect to have the slow count, the mail-in ballots that could take days. It could take a while, but Donald Trump’s got a lot of work to do before he can get there.”
2020 Election
As Trump spouts last-minute lies, top Pennsylvania officials make clear: ‘Election will not end’ until all ballots are counted
Pushing back against President Donald Trump's baseless claim on the eve of Election Day that Pennsylvania's vote-tallying process is vulnerable to "unchecked cheating," top officials in the crucial battleground state made clear in media appearances late Monday that neither the president's incendiary rhetoric nor his campaign's legal interventions will deter the counting of all lawfully cast ballots.
"This election will not end until all of the legal, eligible votes are counted," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said on MSNBC Monday night.
"That will take a few days, and Donald Trump can tweet, and he can pout, and he can make whatever statements he wants to make," Shapiro continued. "But this election will not be over here in Pennsylvania, a winner will not be declared, until we can deduce the will of the people. And that will happen after all of those ballots are counted."
2020 Election
Harris County, Texas, voters will only have one drive-thru polling site on Election Day
Only the Toyota Center will be available for drive-thru voting in Harris County on Election Day, County Clerk Chris Hollins said late Monday, eliminating nine other drive-thru options for voters to cast their ballots just hours before the polls open.
Nearly 127,000 Harris County voters cast drive-thru ballots during the early voting period at 10 polling sites across the county, a safer option for some voters during the coronavirus pandemic.
Overall, there are expected to be more than 800 polling locations open in Harris County on Tuesday. But Hollins said he would close most of the drive-thru options because of continued legal challenges from a conservative activist and three Republican candidates for office. A federal judge earlier Monday denied that group's attempt to have the drive-thru ballots cast during early voting tossed out, but the plaintiffs continued to file appellate challenges over drive-thru voting late Monday.
2020 Election
New Hampshire hamlet casts first US Election Day votes
Voters in Dixville Notch, a village of 12 residents in the US state of New Hampshire, kicked off Election Day at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday by voting unanimously for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
The vote and count only took a few minutes, with five votes for Biden and none for President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term.
The tiny northeastern town in the middle of the forest, near the Canadian border, has traditionally voted "first in the nation" since 1960.
Neighboring village Millsfield also begins voting at midnight but a third village in the area, which typically follows the same tradition, canceled overnight voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.