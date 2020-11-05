Trump mocked for demanding vote counting stop: ‘If we stop the count right now, Biden will win’
President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded vote counting stop.
STOP THE COUNT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020
As more and more ballots are counted Trump is seeing any lead he had in uncalled states disappear into razor-thin margins.
But as many note, Biden is ahead in key uncalled states, and if voting stops now he would be declared the winner.
Again, I need to stress how lucky we are that (our wannabe authoritarian) President Trump is a fucking idiot.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) November 5, 2020
Is it really possible that the president of the United States is the only person who doesn’t understand that stopping the count at this point would mean Biden wins?
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) November 5, 2020
You realize you’re behind, right?
— Jim McKay (@JimMcKayWV) November 5, 2020
If this happened, Biden would win based on what he has in now. https://t.co/z5nycGyqv5
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 5, 2020
Dude.
— Özcan Akyol (@OzcanAkyol) November 5, 2020
If the count is stopped now, Joe Biden — who is ahead in Arizona and Nevada — would have the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. https://t.co/NqdqUiMyxE
— Matt Viser (@mviser) November 5, 2020
He wanted to stop counting covid cases. Now wants to stop counting votes. https://t.co/dBUReHXvDx
— Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) November 5, 2020
OK, but that means Biden wins with 270 Electoral Votes. https://t.co/pYMIhG2uI0
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 5, 2020
Extremely clear that this guy had a plan about what to do in the event of an apparent Trump win with a blue shift, and has just barreled ahead with that plan even though we now have … an apparent Biden win with a blue shift https://t.co/vwAMXZBCC6
— Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) November 5, 2020
