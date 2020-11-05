Quantcast
Trump mocked for demanding vote counting stop: ‘If we stop the count right now, Biden will win’

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump in 60 Minutes interview (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded vote counting stop.

As more and more ballots are counted Trump is seeing any lead he had in uncalled states disappear into razor-thin margins.

But as many note, Biden is ahead in key uncalled states, and if voting stops now he would be declared the winner.

