Trump sons stand by their father’s election claims
While Donald Trump’s political allies remained silent or distanced themselves Thursday from the US president, increasingly alone in his fight against what he says is widespread election “fraud”, his oldest sons declared their filial loyalty.
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest, called on his father in a tweet to wage “total war” against the cheating that he believes is tainting the presidential election.
The inflammatory tweet was framed by some, including the New York Post, as a clear sign of growing panic in the Trump camp over Joe Biden’s chances of winning the White House.
“The best thing for America’s future is for @realDonaldTrump to go to total war over this election to expose all of the fraud, cheating, dead/no longer in state voters, that has been going on for far too long,” Don Jr. wrote on his Twitter account, where he regularly retweets conspiracy theories.
He did not provide any evidence of the cheating he alleged was going on.
“It’s time to clean up this mess & stop looking like a banana republic!” he added, before deriding the “total lack of action” from Republicans, naming some — such as South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham, usually a staunch Trump ally.
His younger brother Eric also targeted the party that his father theoretically heads.
“Where are Republicans! Have some backbone. Fight against this fraud. Our voters will never forget you if your sheep!” he wrote.
Few, however, appeared to answer his grammatically incorrect call.
Trump’s eldest daughter and one of his senior advisers, Ivanka, tweeted Thursday that her father “will always go to the mat fighting for the hardworking men & women of this great Country!”
But she has not tweeted or retweeted any of the fraud allegations championed by her brothers since Election Day.
2020 Election
However the US election goes, Wall Street marches on
From the US presidential election to the state of the economy, on paper this week did not go well for Wall Street, and yet stock indices climbed ever higher.
Wall Street's preferred candidate President Donald Trump has lost key states and may indeed lose the White House. The US economy is still suffering from the coronavirus pandemic, and Congress could remain split between Democrats and Republicans for the next two years, meaning much-needed stimulus spending may come haltingly or be undersized.
The ingredients are all there for US stocks to plunge -- and yet the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up seven percent for the week and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite Index rose nearly nine percent.
2020 Election
Trump Senate allies attack legitimacy of vote count
Two Senate allies of Donald Trump on Thursday warned that Republicans may reject the legitimacy of vote results if they turn against the embattled president.
As a few Republicans distanced themselves from Trump's unsubstantiated allegations of fraud in Tuesday's election, Senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz enthusiastically backed him in back-to-back appearances on Fox News.
"I'll tell you the president is angry and I'm angry and the voters ought to be angry," Cruz told the network's host Sean Hannity, whose evening show is a favorite of Trump.
Cruz alleged falsely that Pennsylvania's Democratic attorney general had ordered vote-counting in the state's largest city of Philadelphia "until Joe Biden wins."
2020 Election
Fact Check: Trump claims election rigged
As the tortuous US presidential election appeared headed to a conclusion, Donald Trump addressed the nation Thursday and claimed without evidence that he was being robbed of a second term.
The White House press conference was the president's first public appearance in more than 36 hours, and came after a day punctuated by tweets that showed his displeasure as his Democratic rival Joe Biden moved closer to victory.
In his 17-minute presentation Trump made a series of inaccurate comments about the election and its conduct. He left without taking questions.
AFP breaks down what he said.