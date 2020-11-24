Trump to travel ‘unannounced’ to fake ‘hearing’ on election fraud — after aides failed to talk him out of it: reports
President Donald Trump is planning to make a surprise visit to a fake legislative “hearing” in Pennsylvania, CNN and The New York Times reported Tuesday night.
“Trump is expected to join [Rudy] Giuliani in Gettysburg, PA tomorrow where GOP state lawmakers are holding a ‘hearing’ on allegations of fraud in the 2020 election, two sources familiar with the plans tell me. Not on his schedule, but being planned as an unannounced movement,” CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reported Thursday.
Maggie Haberman of The New York Times confirmed the report.
“Confirmed to me by two people briefed on the plans. Some aides had tried talking him out of this,” Haberman reported.
The hearing is not a formal legislative hearing, but is being held by the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee, which is a subset of the GOP caucus. It is not being held at the capitol, but at a Wyndham Hotel.
Edward-Isaac Dovere of The Atlantic argued that the point of the event had nothing to do with discovering fraud.
“The president will take a taxpayer funded trip on Air Force One and commit police resources to protect him so he can participate in a staged event meant to undermine the legitimacy of American democracy rather than have any actual legal effect,” Dovere wrote.
2020 Election
Trump was reportedly baffled that Republicans won ‘all over’ while he lost: ‘I’m the only guy that loses?’
President Donald Trump was reportedly befuddled that Republicans did so much better than him at the polls.
The anecdote was reported in an in-depth Politico story by Tim Alberta titled, "The Inside Story of Michigan’s Fake Voter Fraud Scandal."
The story describes the White House meeting Trump held with Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey.
"The president asked them about allegations of fraud, and the legislators told him about various probes they had authorized to look into reports of irregularities. But Trump, perhaps sensing the nervous reticence of his guests, did not make the ask they feared. As the meeting went on, it became apparent to some people in the room that more than anything, Trump had called his Michigan allies to Washington to get an honest assessment of what had happened there. He wanted to know if there was any pathway to victory. They told him there was not," Politico reported.
2020 Election
WATCH: Maddow offers fascinating theory as to why Trump may pardon Michael Flynn
On Tuesday night, Axios reported that Donald Trump had informed confidants he will pardon former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts.
During the handoff between their MSNBC shows, Rachel Maddow discussed the reporting with Lawrence O'Donnell -- and offered an intriguing explanation that it may be linked to the Trump campaign's legal woes.
"Good evening, Rachel," O'Donnell said. "And on the day that the president pardoned the turkey, as is traditional, the talk of pardons has started tonight. There's a new report out tonight saying Trump confidants say he plans to pardon Michael Flynn."
2020 Election
Trump brags about statistically meaningless online poll to explain why he refuses to concede
President Donald Trump has refused to concede the 2020 presidential race, which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
Over two weeks after all the major news outlets called the race, Trump has shown he lacks the sportsmanship to call Biden, as is tradition.
On Monday night, he defended his position on Twitter by citing an online poll by the far-right network Newsmax.
"Should President Trump concede to Biden? Poll Results: No: 190,593 (98.9%) Yes: 2,181 (1.1%) Total Votes: 192,774," Trump posted to Twitter.
"For the good of our Country we must prevail!" he said, even though that would mean overturning the will of the voters, who fired the former reality TV personality.