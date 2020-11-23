Trump vows he ‘will never concede’ — in 11 pm conspiracy-filled rant
Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential to President-elect Joe Biden, but is still refusing to concede.
White House aides reportedly convinced him to allow Biden to begin his transition by telling him he did not need to use the word “concede.”
But that word appeared to be on his mind late Monday night.
“What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history?” Trump asked while continuing to lie about the election being corrupt.
“We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion,'” he continued, mentioning to false delusions.
What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & “Dominion”.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020
2020 Election
Trump told he did not need to say the word ‘concede’ by top White House aides: NYT
The White House on Monday stopped the blockade on cooperating with President-elect Joe Biden's transition.
"President Trump’s government on Monday authorized President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. to begin a formal transition process after Michigan certified Mr. Biden as its winner, a strong sign that the president’s last-ditch bid to overturn the results of the election was coming to an end," The New York Times reported on Monday. "Mr. Trump did not concede, and vowed to persist with efforts to change the vote, which have so far proved fruitless."
2020 Election
Fox host whines about the media after Trump begins transition: ‘The 2020 election was not fair’
On Fox News Monday, Tucker Carlson — who just a few days previously criticized President Donald Trump's attorney for refusing to provide evidence for voter fraud conspiracy theories — attacked the entire voting process as unfair.
"Other countries understand it, they don't use electronic voting because they know it undermines confidence in democracy," said Carlson. "We ought to revert immediately to the traditional system of voting, the one that served our democracy for hundreds of years ... but at the same time, we shouldn't let our focus on voting machines distract us from all that happened earlier this month. The 2020 presidential election was not fair. No honest person would claim that it was fair."
2020 Election
New report finds a ‘shadow candidate’ in Florida is under investigation
This year, one of the GOP victories in Florida came when Ileana Garcia, co-founder of Latinas for Trump, defeated incumbent Democrat José Javier Rodríguez in a state Senate race. It was a narrow victory, however, and Miami Herald journalists Samantha J. Gross and Ana Ceballos are reporting that Rodriguez has demanded an investigation of a third-party candidate, Alex Rodríguez.
In that race, Alex Rodríguez (unrelated to José Javier Rodríguez) received more than 6,300 votes, which was a big deal given how close the race was. Garcia defeated José Javier Rodríguez by a mere 34 votes, and there has been speculation that Alex Rodríguez was planted as a spoiler to take votes away from the incumbent Democrat.