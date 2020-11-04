Trump wins Ohio — Buckeye State awards 18 Electoral Votes to the GOP ticket
President Donald Trump has won Ohio’s 18 Electoral Votes, according to projections by NBC News and Fox News.
The Buckeye State has long been considered a bellwether state, having picked the winning presidential candidate in every single race since 1964.
In 2016, Trump won Ohio’s 18 Electoral Votes by over eight percentage points. Trump’s victory in 2016 was the widest margin the state has seen since George H.W. Bush’s 1988 presidential campaign.
— Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) November 4, 2020
.@FoxNews projects that @realDonaldTrump will win Ohio
— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 4, 2020
