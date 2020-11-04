Quantcast
Trump wins Ohio — Buckeye State awards 18 Electoral Votes to the GOP ticket

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with attendees at the 2019 Teen Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump has won Ohio’s 18 Electoral Votes, according to projections by NBC News and Fox News.

The Buckeye State has long been considered a bellwether state, having picked the winning presidential candidate in every single race since 1964.

In 2016, Trump won Ohio’s 18 Electoral Votes by over eight percentage points. Trump’s victory in 2016 was the widest margin the state has seen since George H.W. Bush’s 1988 presidential campaign.

