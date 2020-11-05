Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s campaign’s reaction to election results is like ‘flailing fish breathing their last breaths’: Jake Tapper

Published

1 min ago

on

Speaking on CNN this Thursday, panelists along with host Jake Tapper discussed how President Trump’s increasingly unhinged rhetoric is likely why his campaign is seemingly keeping him out of the public eye at the moment.

“First of all you have, like, official Republican Washington that’s just kind of like, taking its time, watching what’s happening, waiting for the votes to come in, and pretending as if this Trump world does not exist,” Tapper said. “But the Trump that I’m referring to are these deranged messages from President Trump…”

ADVERTISEMENT

“While he’s doing that, he and his offspring, his spawn, are out there putting out tweets that have [Twitter warning label] after warning label after warning label because they’re all untrue … and it is increasingly apparent it’s kind of like a fish flailing on a deck of a dock where it’s just like they’re breathing their last breaths,” he added.

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s tweets are being blocked from misleading the public

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

For the first time in his presidency, President Donald Trump's lies are finally being shut down.

The tweets that Trump has raged in all-caps about the election have been covered with a disclaimer that there's no proof to whatever allegations he's making.

Three of the eight tweets from the president today have been covered with the disclaimer.

https://twitter.com/joshscampbell/status/1324455120327725057

Trump also hasn't been at work in the West Wing since Tuesday, with no Marine soldier standing outside the Oval Office, as one does when he is in the office. The White House has also called an early "lid" for the press each day.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Mick Mulvaney says Trump may run again in 2024: ‘He doesn’t like losing’

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

One of the president's former chiefs of staff believes that Donald Trump may attempt to mount a political comeback during the 2024 election if he loses, which is looking increasingly likely.

While networks have yet to call the race for former Vice President Joe Biden, administration officials like Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney are now openly speculating on what Trump may do next.

I would absolutely expect the President to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on the short list of people who are likely to run in 2024," Mulvaney said, as quoted by CNN's Ana Cabrera.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Detroit ballot counter recalls scary scene when Trump supporters attacked: ‘They could have broken the glass’

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Detroit, Michigan ballot counter Chiara Clayton told Cosmopolitan about her experience being attacked by President Donald Trump's supporters while trying to tally the vote on Wednesday. Everything was calm and peaceful until a Facebook post went up telling Trump fans, “Everyone come down to TCF, we’re going to demand to be let in.”

Up until that point, the group of Republican ballot watchers were following the rules, which demanded that they stay six feet from the tables where the counters were and remained respectful.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE