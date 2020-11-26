Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s worst fear has come true — it is why he’s been spiraling out of control since the election: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump delivers an update on the COVID-19 vaccine development on Nov. 13, 2020, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

Writing in the New York Times this Thursday, Dan Barry says that in the wake of the 2020 election, President Trump has run head-first into the epithet he’s long used to slander others.

“Loser.”

Speaking to the Times, former Trump business associate Jack O’Donnell pointed out that the first thing Trump calls someone who’s wronged him is “loser.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s his main attack word. The worst thing in his world would be to be a loser. To avoid being called a loser, he will do or say anything,” he said.

In reality, Trump has been a loser many times over. “In fact, his greatest success flowed not from real estate but from the creation of a popular alternate-reality television persona — Donald Trump, master of the boardroom — that he ultimately rode to the White House,” Barry writes. “But his famous aversion to the label of loser has now reached its apotheosis.”

Trump’s combative personality was once a quirky trait of a “self-involved New York developer,” writes Barry, but now, that trait has become a national embarrassment, “nearly upending the sacred transition of power and leaving the world’s foremost democracy — grappling with a deadly pandemic and a teetering economy — with a leader who refuses to concede despite the basic math.”

“Such behavior by the president reflects a binary-code approach to life that spares no room for nuance or complication. If a person isn’t a one, then that person is a zero.”

Read the full article over at The New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump claims he is mentally unable to concede: ‘I can’t say that at all’

Published

1 min ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump answered questions from the media on Thanksgiving for the first time since he lost the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden.

After returning to the White House from a day of golfing, Trump delayed a teleconference with troops in Bahrain and Kuwait for two hours while he tweeted -- it was not until after 1 a.m. local time for the troops that the event began.

The president said he would travel to Georgia on Saturday to campaign for Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are both in January runoff elections.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s worst fear has come true — it is why he’s been spiraling out of control since the election: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

Writing in the New York Times this Thursday, Dan Barry says that in the wake of the 2020 election, President Trump has run head-first into the epithet he's long used to slander others.

"Loser."

Speaking to the Times, former Trump business associate Jack O’Donnell pointed out that the first thing Trump calls someone who's wronged him is "loser."

“That’s his main attack word. The worst thing in his world would be to be a loser. To avoid being called a loser, he will do or say anything," he said.

In reality, Trump has been a loser many times over. "In fact, his greatest success flowed not from real estate but from the creation of a popular alternate-reality television persona — Donald Trump, master of the boardroom — that he ultimately rode to the White House," Barry writes. "But his famous aversion to the label of loser has now reached its apotheosis."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump gets his last, best chance to spoil everyone’s Thanksgiving dinner

Published

55 mins ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

Just when you thought a deflated Donald Trump might just leave us all alone on his final Thanksgiving sullying the White House, one of his very favorite opportunities to enflame America’s divisions came along and he couldn’t help himself.

NFL Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans and Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions both took a knee today during the National Anthem before their game on national TV. So, after a period of four hours of not tweeting anything, the Agitator in Chief assumed the position with this statement of “No Thanks”-giving:

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1331988084636987392?s=20

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE