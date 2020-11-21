Twitter to hand @POTUS account to Joe Biden on inauguration day
Twitter will hand control of the presidential @POTUS account to Joe Biden when he is sworn in on inauguration day, even if President Donald Trump has not conceded his election loss, US media reported Friday.
The social media giant is “actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021,” Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio told Politico in an email.
The process is being done in consultation with the National Archives, as it was in 2017, he said.
The handover will see all existing tweets on @POTUS, as well as @FLOTUS, @VP and other official accounts, archived.
The accounts will then be reset to zero tweets and transferred to the incoming Biden White House that day.
Trump, who still has not conceded his November 3 loss, used Twitter to help build his political brand and, later, wield the power of the presidency — though he mainly uses his personal account, @realDonaldTrump, whose 88 million followers dwarf @POTUS’s 32 million.
The @POTUS account is largely used to retweet Trump’s personal account as well as the White House and other accounts.
Trump’s frequent habit of abruptly announcing new policies on the platform has led to long-standing complaints of governing by tweet.
Twitter has long come under pressure to curb the president’s use of the site to spread misinformation and conspiracy theories.
Since the election the company has slapped warning labels on many Trump tweets as he continues to insist, despite evidence to the contrary, that he won the vote, and that Biden’s victory is down to massive fraud.
Biden, for his part, is a far more sedate Twitter user. He has sent less than 7,000 tweets to his 19 million followers, compared to Trump’s 58,000.
2020 Election
Distinguished economist slams Trump administration plot to ‘sabotage’ the economy before president vacates White House
When President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20, he will inherit not only the worst health crisis in over 100 years, but also, the economic crisis it has unleashed on the United States. Unfortunately, a decision made by outgoing Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, according to the New York Times, won't make it any easier for Biden to handle the economy — and columnist Paul Krugman is slamming Mnuchin for it on Twitter.
2020 Election
Donald Trump took Rudy Giuliani from ‘America’s Mayor’ to a conspiracy monger
The hair coloring melting down the sides of his face while he declared long-dead Venezuelan caudillo Hugo Chavez caused President Donald Trump's election defeat made one thing clear -- Rudy Giuliani is no longer "America's Mayor."
The accolade Giuliani earned for his calm fortitude in leading New York City after the September 11, 2001 attacks has dissolved in a series of increasingly bizarre claims that Democrats, the media, and yes, the late Venezuelan dictator, had robbed Trump of reelection.
His press conference Thursday, pushing election conspiracy theories without any evidence, was Giuliani's latest audacious, fact-shy display on behalf of Trump, who lost the November 3 election to Democrat Joe Biden but refuses to concede defeat.
2020 Election
‘Proxy war for all the marbles’: HBO’s ‘Real Time’ breaks down the US Senate runoffs in Georgia
On the season finale of "Real Time" with Bill Maher on HBO, the host examined the January runoffs for both U.S. Senate seats in Georgia.
In a special election, Sen. Kelly Loelffer (R-GA) is being challenged by the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.
In the other race, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is being challenged by Jon Ossoff, the Democratic nominee who was once a staffer for civil rights icon John Lewis.
Maher said, "Georgia seems to be the proxy war for all the marbles."
Maher explained how the 2020 election results are 50-48 in favor of Republicans, but if Democrats win both races, it would be a 50-50 tie in the Senate -- with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote.