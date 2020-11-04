Uber-backed gig worker initiative wins in California: US media
California voters put the brakes Tuesday on a state law forcing ride share firms like Uber and Lyft to treat their drivers as employees, instead of independent contractors.
Some 58 percent of voters backed a proposition exempting the firms, which will instead provide some benefits but ones that fall short of those given to traditional employees.
The measure divided drivers, some of whom want the benefits of regular employment while others enjoy the flexibility of being able to work when they choose to pick up extra income.
Uber driver Erica Mighetto campaigned against the proposition.
“I’m among tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of drivers who are devastated by this outcome,” Mighetto told AFP.
“I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised by the fact that billionaire corporations can buy their ways out of laws.
More than $200 million was spent on Proposition 22, in what is reported to be the most spent on an initiative before voters in the state.
Uber and Lyft have said they may need to terminate service in the state if their business model is upended.
Lyft said its survey of drivers showed 86 percent worked fewer than 20 hours per week and most preferred to keep the flexible contractor model. Uber has also said the majority of its drivers want to keep their situation.
An appeals court recently rejected a bid by Uber and Lyft to avoid having to treat drivers as employees while battling the California labor law.
A Proposition 22 victory would render that court ruling moot.
The exemption to the labor law also applies to food delivery apps such as DoorDash.
2020 Election
Here’s what the media never grasped about the psychology of Trump voters
The orange spray-tan was barely wiped off Donald Trump's inauguration Bible before the mainstream media went on Trump Voter Remorse Watch. Working off a common but incorrect understanding of human psychology — that, given evidence and time, people come to regret their worst decisions — journalists kept interviewing Trump voters over and over, in "heartland" diners and farm fields and gargantuan exurban malls, in search of evidence that doubts were starting to creep in.
I found the whole thing exhausting fairly quickly. In June 2017, I published an article in which I concluded, after interviewing psychological experts, that "the answer to the question of when Trump voters will come around is somewhere between 'a long, long time from now' and more likely 'never.'"
2020 Election
Progressive ‘squad’ expands in the House as world awaits presidential result
With the world anxiously awaiting the results of a presidential race that some have called "a matter of life and death," the four progressive congresswomen who burst onto the national political scene in 2018 and quickly became known collectively as "the Squad" expanded their informal team in the U.S. House on Tuesday by at least four.
After two years of causing "good trouble" on Capitol Hill, Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) were all declared the projected winners of their respective reelection races. They were joined by congressional newcomers Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones, both of New York, along with Missouri's Cori Bush and Marie Newman in Illinois—all of whom were declared as likely winners.
2020 Election
Biden campaign condemns Trump false victory claim as ‘naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens’
With millions of votes still left to count and several key battleground states very much up for grabs, the Biden campaign issued a statement early Wednesday morning denouncing President Donald Trump's false declaration of victory, completely baseless claims of fraud, and threat to take his complaints to the right-wing U.S. Supreme Court as "a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens."
"The president's statement tonight about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect," said Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon. "Having encouraged Republican efforts in multiple states to prevent the legal counting of these ballots before Election Day, now Donald Trump is saying these ballots can't be counted after Election Day either."