‘We’re ready for it all’: Inside the Democratic Party’s months-long methodical preparation for a Trump election coup
President Donald Trump is a master of projection. So, when Trump makes the baseless claim that mail-in voting is a Democratic plot to steal the election, it is likely Trump who is vying to do just that. Democrats are well aware of the types of dirty tricks Trump and his allies are capable of pulling, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assured HuffPost that her party is fully prepared for battle.
During an interview on Friday, October 30, Pelosi told HuffPost, “We’re ready for it all. I would just like (Trump) to know it ain’t going to happen for him at the end of the day.”
According to Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, Trump plans to prematurely declare victory on Election Night if he is ahead in the vote count. And Pennsylvania, a key swing state, could be Ground Zero.
If the vote count on Election Night shows Trump ahead in Pennsylvania — with many mail-in votes from Philadelphia and its suburbs having yet been counted — Trump might announce that he won Pennsylvania and won the election. But no one will know for sure who won Pennsylvania until all of its votes have been counted. And if a heavy turnout for Trump in Central Pennsylvania (the most conservative part of the state) shows Trump ahead in the early vote count, the uncounted votes in Philly, a Democratic stronghold that is 43% Black, could swing Pennsylvania in Biden’s direction.
Pelosi told HuffPost, “We have been prepared for the worst for a long time because what we have seen is the worst on the part of this president in terms of his disrespect for the Constitution, his disregard of free will of the people and his stooping to any level for his own reelection. We have tremendous intellectual, political and financial resources at our disposal…. We have our lawyers poised to move on a dime on Election Day or evening, as we see a problem.”
Biden’s campaign has an army of Democratic lawyers on hand in case Trump tries to steal the election. And the House speaker stressed to HuffPost that voter intimidation on the part of Trump supporters will not be tolerated.
“Go to Election Day and the intimidation that they have advertised that they’re going to engage in,” Pelosi explained. “We knew that it was in their playbook…. to scare people off from voting. So again, when they made it known, they made it easier for us to counter.”
Discussing the possibility of Trump declaring victory prematurely before all the votes in swing states have been counted, Pelosi stressed, “This is not child’s play. It is unconstitutional.”
The House speaker urged voters not to be intimidated — regardless of what Trump and his supporters try to pull on Election Day.
“Don’t panic,” Pelosi advised. “Be confident. We will make sure that we will have a fair count. The antidote to his poison, whether it’s policy or politics or stealing an election ― the antidote to his poison is to vote.”
Listen: Voters in at least 6 swing states are receiving robocalls designed to spread election misinformation
Voters in multiple states have received suspicious calls urging them to "stay home and stay safe" on Election Day — an effort state and local officials say is an attempt to suppress votes across the country.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to raise awareness about the robocalls reported by residents in Flint, MI. She made it clear that the calls were completely false as she described the tactic as "an effort to suppress the vote."
"Getting reports of multiple robocalls going to Flint residents that, due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow," Nessel tweeted, adding, "Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote. No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don't believe the lies! Have your voice heard! RT PLS."
The depressing truth about America — no matter who wins tonight
No matter who wins the election, Americans should not expect to see a heightened sense of national unity or higher levels of satisfaction with the political system in the months to come. A preponderance of evidence suggests that today’s political and ideological divisions have been building for so long that no single candidate or policy agenda could possibly reverse them. Congressional gridlock, eroding public trust, and partisan polarization are not media creations; they are observable and measurable realities. Tackling these issues will be a long, arduous task—if it can be done at all.
Lindsey Graham has received more money from non-disclosed donors than any other senator in 2020
Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) has received more donations from non-disclosed donors than any other senator, despite his effort to raise questions about the legitimacy of the Democratic contribution platform, ActBlue.
Out of all the Senate candidates running in the 2020 election, Graham has received the largest number of campaign contributions from donors that provided little to no information about their occupations, according to a report published by OpenSecret.org. The report also noted that Graham's campaign does not offer any employment information for the donors who contributed a collective $6 million to his Senate campaign. Approximately 19% of the South Carolina lawmaker's campaign donations came from high-dollar donors but there is very little information to disclose who these donors are.