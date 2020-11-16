‘What are you scared of?’ Jon Ossoff needles David Perdue for ducking runoff debates

On Monday, Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff took to Twitter to mock opponent David Perdue (R-GA) for refusing to attend proposed debates for the runoff election, demanding to know, “What are you scared of Senator?”

Wow. David Perdue is now refusing to accept the Savannah and Augusta debates. What are you scared of Senator?https://t.co/QggPf2ONh9 — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) November 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Perdue and Ossoff met for debate in prior to the November vote, although Perdue pulled out of the final debate after clips of Ossoff calling him a “crook” went viral on social media.

This Senate race is one of two in Georgia that will advance to a runoff this January, the other being a special election between appointed Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and Reverend Raphael Warnock, who runs Martin Luther King, Jr.’s former church. The results of these runoffs will determine control of the Senate, which currently stands at 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats.