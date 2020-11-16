‘What are you scared of?’ Jon Ossoff needles David Perdue for ducking runoff debates
On Monday, Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff took to Twitter to mock opponent David Perdue (R-GA) for refusing to attend proposed debates for the runoff election, demanding to know, “What are you scared of Senator?”
Wow. David Perdue is now refusing to accept the Savannah and Augusta debates.
What are you scared of Senator?https://t.co/QggPf2ONh9
— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) November 16, 2020
Perdue and Ossoff met for debate in prior to the November vote, although Perdue pulled out of the final debate after clips of Ossoff calling him a “crook” went viral on social media.
This Senate race is one of two in Georgia that will advance to a runoff this January, the other being a special election between appointed Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and Reverend Raphael Warnock, who runs Martin Luther King, Jr.’s former church. The results of these runoffs will determine control of the Senate, which currently stands at 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats.
Lou Dobbs escalates his rhetoric against the ‘corrupt’ Justice Department: ‘This is a war’
In a Fox Business segment Monday, conservative host Lou Dobbs blasted the Justice Department -- and basically everything else except President Donald J. Trump.
"You and I both know the word 'game' is frequently used -- and I'm not in any way criticizing you for using it -- but this is far more than a game. This is a war, this is a battle for the control of our government and for the future of this nation," Dobbs said. "I think it is nothing less and I think that everyone in the Republican party needs to understand that this president is the leader, it is his presidency at stake the next four years for this nation, but it is truly the nation at stake."
Georgia GOP election official ‘stunned’ after Lindsey Graham pressures him to throw out thousands of ballots
On Monday, The Washington Post reported that Georgia's Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, revealed in an interview that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pressured him to toss thousands of valid ballots — and even suggested blocking entire counties from having their mail-in ballots counted.
"In the interview, Raffensperger ... said he spoke on Friday to Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who has echoed Trump’s unfounded claims about voting irregularities," reported Amy Gardner. "In their conversation, Graham questioned Raffensperger about the state’s signature-matching law and whether political bias could have prompted poll workers to accept ballots with nonmatching signatures, according to Raffensperger. Graham also asked whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures, Raffensperger said."
Joe Biden won the election — but RNC Chair tells Fox there was a ‘massive Trump wave’
Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel told Lou Dobbs Monday she thought the Democrats "used COVID to rig the laws" so that they could win the election and that there was a "massive" wave for President Donald J. Trump to win.
Dobbs asked McDaniel, "How is it possible that there are Republicans lining up with Democrats and saying, 'Move on and let's just forget the last four years of persecution by the Democrat party against a sitting president in an effort to besmirch him, to deny him the presidency, then once in that presidency, as you've said, trying to overthrow him?"
He went on to say, "There has to be accountability here. It should be demanded by every single American, let alone every Republican."