‘You’re not taking this well’: Eric Trump ridiculed for claiming Trump rally size proves election was ‘rigged’
Eric Trump faced backlash on Twitter this week after he claimed that the size of President Donald Trump’s rallies is proof that the 2020 election was “rigged.”
“Biden couldn’t get 10 people to a rally & went days without leaving his house,” Trump falsely wrote on Monday. “@realDonaldTrump received 11 million more votes than 2016, nearly doubled African American support – this was every stop, multiple times a day. This election was rigged from the beginning.”
Biden couldn’t get 10 people to a rally & went days without leaving his house. @realDonaldTrump received 11 million more votes than 2016, nearly doubled African American support – this was every stop, multiple times a day. This election was rigged from the beginning. pic.twitter.com/iM3tcSIMmf
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 16, 2020
At the time of publication, Twitter had not flagged the tweet for spreading misinformation about the election.
But commenters quickly corrected the president’s son.
“Or, Biden supporters understood there was a pandemic going on,” one person wrote.
“It’s because one half of the country recognizes they’re living through a mass death event and the other thinks it’s fake,” another person agreed.
“78,765,000 of us are smart enough not to stand in a crowd during a pandemic to here [SIC] a candidate speak,” a third commenter said.
Read some of the responses below.
It’s hard being Eric
— Tin Royer (@nicadispatch) November 16, 2020
Of all eligible voters, almost 70% voted. This represents the highest percentage (&, of course, raw number) since 1900. Of course @realDonaldTrump garnered more votes than he did in 2016. That’s math.
— Michelle (@Michell67804140) November 16, 2020
That was a strategic move….to display covid caution…. it was actually a smart move.
— 💀TeamDokken💀 (@TeamDokken) November 16, 2020
It’s not about rallies it’s about dignity
— Loretta (@Lowlow44Loretta) November 16, 2020
Are you whining AGAIN?
— Black Francis (@MrBlackFrancis) November 16, 2020
250,000 missing votes … on Daddy’s watch pic.twitter.com/L4G7sW8eFz
— Lisa Walton -Philly Girl🦅🏈 #Equality🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@lisawaltonlcsw) November 16, 2020
SORRY, I ATTENDED PEP RALLIES IN HIGH SCHOOL😂
— Bella Mayfield (@livbreatheagain) November 16, 2020
78,764,266 people beg to differ pic.twitter.com/yNfQPNkaCg
— Danny Mc Keown (@dannybo69) November 16, 2020
Still obsessed with crowd size… some things haven’t changed since Day 1.
— Mueller Pedia (@MuellerPedia) November 16, 2020
Or, Biden supporters understood there was a pandemic going on.
— ALM (@CubanALM) November 16, 2020
Why didn’t Twitter flag this?
— wtflowers (@wtflowers13) November 16, 2020
Biden got 79 million votes
People with a life don’t need to go to cult rallies
— Rick Newman (@rickjnewman) November 16, 2020
Rally turnouts don’t count as votes
— Jeremiah rutherford (@SirLalen) November 16, 2020
He still lost. Also, Biden got more than 77 million votes. Crowd sizes don’t matter. 77 million > 72 million
— Jonah anderson (@Banjiwayume) November 16, 2020
It’s because one half of the country recognizes they’re living through a mass death event and the other thinks it’s fake.
— NYT Coup Needle (@TheFullMnuchin) November 16, 2020
Eric do you know about the pandemic
— kyle (@kayyeltee) November 16, 2020
While daddy was out holding pep rallies, playing the fool, @JoeBiden was following science and networking. Networking and out-strategizing, out-witting, out-performing daddy. Sorry 😔 Now GET OUT!!!!! #TrumpConceded
— Suzan Pennington (@SuzanPe00836139) November 16, 2020
Using your logic then Freddy Mercury should be President pic.twitter.com/tS8GgPFEfS
— Rick Ingram 🧢 (@MrRickIngram) November 16, 2020
78,765,000 of us are smart enough not to stand in a crowd during a pandemic to here a candidate speak.
— Monsterelk (@monsterelk) November 16, 2020
Finished, through, beaten, lost, crybaby,
— 802steve (@802steve) November 16, 2020
You’re not handling this well
— Phill McUpp (@_Cloaked) November 16, 2020
