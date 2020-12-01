Alleged Giuliani pre-emptive pardon scheme is ‘extreme violation’ of ‘fundamental constitutional principles’: Harvard Law professor
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe broke down the implications of the new report that Rudy Giuliani and President Donald Trump discussed a possible pre-emptive pardon.
“So Rudy Giuliani, we know, is among the Trump allies asking for a pardon, a pre-emptive pardon, and we’re also getting breaking news about the DOJ, now, tonight, professor, investigating a potential bribery scheme for a presidential pardon,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “We understand this investigation was launched back in August. Do you connect these dots?”
“It seems to me, it’s very important,” said Tribe. “Everybody agrees that you can’t pardon someone ahead of the time that they actually commit a crime. That kind of preemptive pardon is impossible, and yet when you are engaged in bargaining with somebody about a possible pardon at a time when they are still engaged in all kinds of shenanigans, you are essentially saying go ahead, commit crimes if you want, and retrospective I’ll give you the kind of sweeping pardon that I have now given Michael Flynn.”
“It’s an extreme abuse of the pardon power, almost as extreme as the self-pardon that Hannity has now urged Trump to grant himself,” added Tribe. “It’s all an absolute violation of fundamental constitutional principles.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
‘Dangerous’ DeSantis hammered by Florida mayor for listening to ‘fringe’ kooks on COVID-19 as people die
With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) adamantly refusing to issue any mandates protecting public health as the coronavirus pandemic swamps his state, the mayor of Miami Beach went on CNN to call the governor "dangerous" because he is listening to "fringe" scientists who are dismissing the danger.
Speaking with host Jim Sciutto, Mayor Dan Gelber responded to DeSantis who told reporters "I'm opposed to mandates period. I don't think they work."
Noting that Florida was expected to break 1 million COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Gelber said, "It's really terrible because he's sort of adopted an ideology, a convenient ideology, but not one grounded in science. And the result is that he's been receiving advice from these fringe scientists and doctors who pursue the wrong kinds of theories on how to deal with this and the result is that we have virus spread throughout our state. We've had 100 people check into the hospital each day in the last two days in just my county alone and over 18,000 people have died in our state. So he's wrong and he just won't change direction to the detriment of our residents frankly."
2020 Election
Republicans are giving Trump ‘two more weeks’ to see the ‘writing on the wall’ before intervening: CNN’s Raju
Top Republican officials are remaining silent as President Donald Trump continues peddling false conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, but a new report from CNN's Manu Raju suggests their patience does have its limits.
During an interview with CNN host Jim Sciutto, Raju said that Republicans know they're going to have to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden won the election at some point, although they're trying to string it out for as long as they can to avoid angering the president.
"Republican senators tell me they believe this will all sort itself out on December 14th," he explained. "I have it at two more weeks, hoping it gets resolved by the time that the state electors are chosen, and at that time they hope the president sees the writing on the wall and they do not have to get involved."
2020 Election
‘He’s lost his marbles’: CNN reporter burns Trump lawyer for death threat against ex-election security official
CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Tuesday hammered Trump attorney Joe diGenova for issuing death threats to former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs.
On Monday, diGenova told right-wing talk show host Howie Carr that Krebs, who was fired by President Donald Trump for verifying that the 2020 election was secure, should be "drawn and quartered" and "taken out at dawn and shot."