Biden’s election lawyer responds to Lou Dobbs’ demand the GOP save Trump from electoral loss
Fox Business host Lou Dobbs has been on a crusade to demand the Republican Party spend as much as $500 million if it takes that to fight to make President Donald Trump the winner. Now President-elect Joe Biden’s election lawyer Marc Elias is responding, albeit with a chuckle.
In an interview Monday with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and White House aide Stephen Miller, Dobbs demanded that they do something to save the president.
“The reality is that this president right now, and let’s be straightforward about it. He’s fighting all alone, and Ted Cruz is has stepped up to say he’ll argue before the Supreme Court,” Dobbs shouted. “Why on God’s green Earth wouldn’t the White House jump on it?”
Miller responded by saying that he thinks the legislature should step up and overturn the election.
“No, no, Stephen. I’m not going to let you do this,” Dobbs stopped Miller. “You and I, we’re reasonably smart and decent fellows. Why don’t you answer me? That’s all I’m asking here, Stephen. Why don’t you guys jump and salute Ted Cruz and say, ‘Yes, we want you on the team’ now? My God, this is not a time for internecine nonsense on the part of the Republican Party, which is watching its blood drain into the streets because they’re gutless!”
At this point, Republicans can’t even get the U.S. Senate to vote on a bill that would call President Donald Trump the winner. It might be a fruitless endeavor, but the GOP leaders refusing to say if Biden won don’t seem to be willing to stake their reputations on it.
“Well, I’m flattered, I suppose, that he thinks the Republican Party should pay me half a billion dollars,” said Elias. “There isn’t anything that I or any other lawyer will do to change the votes and in this case. The votes that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won. This isn’t a question of lawyering. this is just a question of who got more votes.”
He went on to say that he anticipated the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling this afternoon from Justice Samuel Alito, and he doesn’t anticipate the High Court will be interested in involving themselves in other cases.
See the first interview with Elias since the election in the video below:
