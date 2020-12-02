‘Book her on Jeanine Pirro’: Witness ridiculed after going viral during Giuliani’s Michigan hearing
Rudy Giuliani’s election fraud hearing went off the rails Wednesday evening as one woman monopolized the comments section with a series of rants.
“That poll book is off by 100,000!” claimed the woman. “Why don’t you look at the registered voters on there? … what was the turnout rate, 120 percent?”
Some speculated if the woman was intoxicated while others wondered if she’d been using Gov. Rick Perry’s “smart glasses” as a talking stick. One Michigander explained, however, that some people in the state simply talk that way.
She’s aviously wrong but prolly not drunk this is just the way we talk okay in Michigan OK? https://t.co/zhtYe7KKJM
— Jane Marie (@SeeJaneMarie) December 3, 2020
See the comments in the tweets below:
one thing i believe with all my heart is that, for years, republicans have just passed around rick perry's glasses like they're a talking stick https://t.co/cs32PeGBL9
— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) December 3, 2020
totally want to see this woman booked on Jeanine Pirro's show https://t.co/yoOmaVIsnB
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 3, 2020
Every time I feel like I’m getting somewhere with my agreessive “shut down this farce and punish those responsible” something like this happens and the “Never interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake” people surge back ahead. :) https://t.co/7KpHBuyLs6
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) December 3, 2020
Michigan witness for Trump’s legal team had a couple of Long Island Iced Teas before testifying.
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 3, 2020
Even Rudy Giuliani is trying to calm down the lunatic pro-Trump witness at a hearing in Michigan.
And he married his cousin. pic.twitter.com/qebPIyw3Dm
— JRehling (@JRehling) December 3, 2020
Yup. Crazy Qaren, the moderately #WhiteGirlWasted Voter Fraud Witness for Rudy's Michigan Hearing, is just 3 hair flags short of a Full-On "Victoria Jackson". pic.twitter.com/RjXUCLKxx3
— Covfefe Shecky Jones,King Of Shade👑 aka BROLENE🔞 (@King_Of_Shade) December 3, 2020
This is who the MAGA regime put up as a lead witness in Michigan to help prove their case of nonexistent voter fraud and they always have the same look, crazy and drunk.pic.twitter.com/CnByorLYfu
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) December 3, 2020
Judge Kenny on Giuliani's star witness in Michigan Melissa Carone: "Carone's description…of the events…does not square w/any of the other affidavits…Neither Republican nor Democratic challengers..substantiate her version of events…The allegations simply are not credible" https://t.co/xhJs8h1Ayo
— jimrutenberg (@jimrutenberg) December 3, 2020
Absolutely LIVING for the fact that Cecily Strong is trending because of that drunk Michigan lady in court for Trump pic.twitter.com/YlBQfHpAIo
— Abby Wise (@abbswise) December 3, 2020
at this point the only question is whether she’s going to be played by Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong or Chloe Fineman https://t.co/nydZuPl6H6
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) December 3, 2020
Hahahaha
Cecily strong should definitely play that loon.
Victoria Jackson IS that loon. pic.twitter.com/qhePvubHMM
— TBashII (@RukhnamaLives) December 3, 2020
Oh. My God. I couldn't wait to see why Cecily Strong was trending, and friends, this does NOT disappoint.
"What, did you take it and do something crazy to it?" '*Double eyebrow raise*'
Hahahahahahaaaaaa this is my fav thing in 2020. Favorite for sure. https://t.co/EG6YdspdGf
— Millie😷👽🌊🏳️🌈😼🧚🍀🗽 (@Crixiest) December 3, 2020
Cecily Strong is going to kill this impersonation on SNL @nbcsnl #MichiganHearing pic.twitter.com/9DPN18cHvu
— Red (@Redpainter1) December 3, 2020
Hey, Cecily Strong— they stole your character! pic.twitter.com/r7tv0Aa3zi
— !⃝ ʇɔǝlǝ-ɐpoqoʌs ʎɐɾ (@jaysvoboda) December 3, 2020
This Trump supporter alleges voter fraud ––
And does it in the most Karen way possible.
SNL Writers & Cecily Strong, save a space for those Emmys. pic.twitter.com/qbNBHSkoxq
— SkyWriter 🖊️ (@SkyeDawn) December 3, 2020
You guys. This isn’t a Cecily Strong character. This really happened. It’s real life. This is who Trump is sending in to do legal battle. 🤣 I can’t stop watching. pic.twitter.com/no3qF0bEyR
— pragmatic progressive ⚖️💛🐝 (@pragressive7) December 3, 2020
This is like pretty much the trumpiest thing I’ve ever seen
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 3, 2020
Convince me this isn’t Cecily Strong’s SNL character “Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With” pic.twitter.com/vWj4nzpwUJ
— Mari Manoogian (@MariManoogian) December 3, 2020
Things are going great when even Rudy is leaning over saying “hey can you be less freaking crazy?” https://t.co/ffIao4VQoP
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 3, 2020
Even Rudy knows not to have seven martinis before going to court… https://t.co/0LrBzlUM1t
— Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) December 3, 2020
Even Rudy Guiliani can't keep up with Victoria Jackson. She's out of control & making a mockery of Democracy.pic.twitter.com/VHd6eUF4fF
— Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) December 3, 2020
When even Rudy Giuliani is like, “take it down a notch,” you know you’ve gone off the deep end. https://t.co/KrYzqRuhpI
— Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) December 3, 2020
Discount Cecily Strong went so off the rails that even Rudy looks concerned about her pic.twitter.com/dTJZ94jGgs
— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) December 3, 2020
She's so kra-kra even Rudy tried to stop her. https://t.co/cOMZzJ2uwH
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) December 3, 2020
