Quantcast
Connect with us

Eric Trump tries to gin up praise for his dad as US hits new COVID death record – and it blows up in his face

Published

2 days ago

on

Eric Trump (screengrab)

This Wednesday, President Trump’s second son, Eric Trump, tried to gin up some enthusiasm for his dad, who is currently on a crusade to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

https://twitter.com/EricTrump/status/1336845143513722880

It’s worth noting that Eric’s call for Trumpland to praise his dad came on the same day the U.S. set a new record for coronavirus deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

As one could imagine, the tweet was great fodder for Trump’s critics.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Bill Barr is ‘getting the Jeff Sessions treatment’ from Trump as his firing appears imminent: CNN

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

On CNN Saturday, correspondent Sarah Westwood reported that outgoing President Donald Trump is trying to ice out Attorney General William Barr for perceived disloyalty, just as he did for predecessor Jeff Sessions — triggered in part by new reports that Barr kept silent about federal probes into Hunter Biden ahead of the election.

"We are seeing these tensions between President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr boil over into public view with the president," said Westwood. "But the president's frustration with Barr goes further back ... He was angry, CNN reported at the time, that Barr said in an interview that he had seen no evidence of the kind of widespread fraud that the president has been claiming, that his legal team has been pushing in court. And even before the election, the president expressed even more irritation at Barr because U.S. Attorney John Durham, who Barr selected to look into the circumstances surrounding the start of the Russia probe, wasn't planning on prosecuting anyone or publishing any evidence before the election."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Furious Trump launches fresh assault of Supreme Court for having ‘ZERO interest’ in the dismissed Texas lawsuit

Published

34 mins ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

Donald Trump once again attacked the Supreme Court on Saturday -- following a morning of lashing out in all directions as his presidency comes to a close -- saying the justices had "ZERO interest" in the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to invalidate votes in four swing states handing the president the election.

The president, who is not a lawyer, complained that the court had more interest in who had "standing" to file a lawsuit than his claim that there was voter fraud that led to his loss by over 7 million votes to former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to Trump: "The Supreme Court had ZERO interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated on the United States of America. All they were interested in is “standing”, which makes it very difficult for the President to present a case on the merits. 75,000,000 votes!"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

The GOP’s ‘utter garbage’ Supreme Court lawsuit set the stage for violence from Trump dead-enders: columnist

Published

56 mins ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast on Saturday, commentator Jay Michaelson ripped into Republican lawmakers who signed an amicus brief supporting the doomed lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to overturn the results.

"While the court’s ruling was brief and terse, with seven justices flatly rejecting it since Texas had no standing to sue while Alito and Thomas said they would have accepted it but not granted any relief, UC Irvine Professor Rick Hasen had already summarized exactly why the lawsuit indeed went nowhere. In brief, because it is legally and otherwise 'utter garbage,'" wrote Michaelson. "Everything about it is improper: Texas has no standing to sue; it sued too late; it sued in the wrong place; and the issues that it’s raising (e.g., that mail-in ballots are intrinsically unconstitutional because they make fraud 'undetectable') have already been decided, including by the Supreme Court itself. It is an insult to the Supreme Court as an institution and a galling display of stupidity."

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE