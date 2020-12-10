Eric Trump tries to gin up praise for his dad as US hits new COVID death record – and it blows up in his face
This Wednesday, President Trump’s second son, Eric Trump, tried to gin up some enthusiasm for his dad, who is currently on a crusade to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
https://twitter.com/EricTrump/status/1336845143513722880
It’s worth noting that Eric’s call for Trumpland to praise his dad came on the same day the U.S. set a new record for coronavirus deaths.
As one could imagine, the tweet was great fodder for Trump’s critics.
You mean this clown pic.twitter.com/uS7lStid2O
— Senator Blutarsky (@tomholec) December 10, 2020
44 and 46 pic.twitter.com/QnlUzYMSWb
— Nadine can’t wait until January 20th, 2021 (@NLosq) December 10, 2020
We LOATHE HIM#45TRANSITIONTOPRISON #DIAPERDON pic.twitter.com/Lj3XC2XyN4
— ❄Garance❄ (@sevedabo) December 10, 2020
81 million people say go away!!
— cjrmurphy (@cjrmurphy1) December 10, 2020
My father in law died of covid on Sunday because his Trump loving other son, a denier believing all your father made up about the virus, became positive, gave it to his father whose last days were agony
I hope there is a hell so he can help kick your dad into it from beyond
— J. E. M. Davis (@JEMD59) December 10, 2020
The son of a reality television host begging for retweets on behalf is his daddy. The election isn’t decided by retweets.
— Richard Davies (@RichardEDavies) December 10, 2020
WHY?? He’s a sexual predator. https://t.co/RnGii7talv
— ShePersisted (@shepersisted369) December 10, 2020
Maybe if he gets 100,000 likes then daddy will acknowledge him!
— Dawn Phillips (@DingedDragon) December 10, 2020
He is trying to be loved.
He wants to take a printout of this tweet and show his father.
— Hotlanta ➐ (@jollllu) December 10, 2020
And The grift goes on. https://t.co/h0jrCwZLyd
— JoeArea609 (@area609joe) December 10, 2020