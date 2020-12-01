Ex-Penn State President Graham Spanier’s conviction is reinstated by a federal appeals court
PHILADELPHIA — A federal appeals court on Tuesday reinstated the child-endangerment conviction of former Pennsylvania State University president Graham B. Spanier, ending a yearlong reprieve he received just hours before he was due to report to jail.In a 34-page opinion, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit determined that a lower court had improperly dismissed the charges centered around Spanier’s mishandling of a 2001 claim that former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky had sexually abused a boy.It was not immediately clear when Spanier might…
Ex-Penn State President Graham Spanier’s conviction is reinstated by a federal appeals court
COVID-19
Americans are staying jobless for longer as pandemic stretches on
Eleanore Fernandez lost her job as an executive assistant when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March, and things have only grown worse in the months since.
Her husband, a professional musician, was also put out of work, and she is just weeks away from losing the US government unemployment benefits that have helped sustain Fernandez and her teenage daughter.
"I've never been in a situation where it's like, this hairy," Fernandez told AFP, noting she is "taking more out of my savings account."
"I'm going to run out soon if nothing happens," she said.
Trump using executions as a ‘political tool’: US activist lawyer
"Tragic" and "political" is how Bryan Stevenson, a lawyer who is to receive the Right Livelihood Award on Thursday, describes the frenzy of federal executions scheduled by US President Donald Trump before his departure from office.
"For every nine people we've executed in the United States, one innocent person on death row has been identified," Stevenson told AFP in an interview.
The 61-year-old African-American attorney is to be honored with three other rights activists on Thursday with the Swedish foundation award established in 1980 which has been described as the "Alternative Nobel Prize."