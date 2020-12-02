Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler donated her Senate salary to anti-LGBTQ and anti-women groups

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) said that she would donate her $174,000 pay-check to charity since she’s independently wealthy and doesn’t need her U.S. Senate salary. Instead of giving the money to support a Georgia food bank, a local church, or the Special Olympics, Loeffler sent her money to anti-LGBTQ and anti-choice groups.

Loeffler is headed into a runoff with Rev. Raphael Warnock in January, but BuzzFeed is outing her now for donating to Covenant Care Adoptions, which is a religious adoption agency that blocks LGBTQ people from adopting children desperate for a home.

BuzzFeed also reported that “among these organizations are several ‘crisis pregnancy centers’ that often pose as abortion clinics in order to dissuade people from getting the procedure.”

Such medical clinics are known to lie to women that abortions will cause infertility or even cancer.

