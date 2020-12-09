Johnny Depp lodges appeal over ‘wife-beater’ ruling in UK
Hollywood star Johnny Depp has applied to the Court of Appeal in London to try to overturn a ruling that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, court documents showed on Wednesday.
The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor lost a high-profile libel claim against the publishers of The Sun newspaper over a 2018 article that branded him a “wife beater”.
The 57-year-old actor was last month ordered to pay News Group Newspapers £628,000 ($840,000, 705,000-euro) in legal costs from the High Court battle earlier this year.
Judge Andrew Nicol, who heard the case, refused him grounds to appeal but said he could apply directly to the Court of Appeal to overturn his judgment, and had until December 7 to do so.
Depp’s application is listed on a publicly available website of pending appeal cases. The exact grounds for appeal or when a decision will be made were not given.
The actor took action against NGN and the author of The Sun article for claiming he repeatedly assaulted the 34-year-old actress and model during their turbulent relationship.
He strenuously denied the allegations but judge Nicol ruled that 12 of the 14 claims of domestic violence relied upon by the tabloid did occur and he put Heard “in fear for her life”.
The case laid bare Depp’s chaotic lifestyle and battles with alcohol and drug addiction in detail.
After the ruling in November, he said he had been asked to step down from his role in the “Fantastic Beasts” film franchise based on the book by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.
His lawyer called the High Court ruling “as perverse as it is bewildering” and that it would be “ridiculous” for him not to try to overturn it.
Depp is also suing Heard in the United States over a 2018 Washington Post article in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
Idaho official blames GOP after ‘armed protesters’ threaten her kids: ‘Take a hard look at what you’ve become’
A county commissioner in Ohio on Wednesday blamed Republican leaders after people opposing COVID-19 safety measures frightened her children.
Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo was forced to abruptly leave a Board of Health meeting on Tuesday because her home had been surrounded.
“My 12-year-old son is home by himself right now, and there are protesters banging outside the door,” she told health officials at the time.
Lachiondo suggested in a series of tweets on Wednesday that Republicans had incited the event.
Breaking Banner
‘Pathetic’ Trump ignites mockery as he resorts to touting ‘nonsense gambling metrics’ to push fraud conspiracy
In a tweet this Wednesday, President Trump referenced the early predictions of odds makers for the 2020 election, who saw him in a good position to retain the White House.
"At 10:00 P.M. on Election Evening, we were at 97% win with the so-called 'bookies.'" Trump wrote.
The tweet sparked the usually mockery from Trump's critics, many of whom think the guy just needs to let it go.
2020 Election
Trump fraudsters humiliate themselves as they cite their own poll failures as proof of a rigged election
Now that the twin Krakens have been carefully lifted with a tweezers and laid to rest, and with the rest of the judicial debacle is coming to an end, the Trump fraudsters have unveiled a new line of evidence-free evidence: Polling data.
Yes, it turns out that it was mathematically impossible for Joe Biden to have crushed Donald Trump because faux-intellectual Republican pollsters have furrowed their brows and said so. It’s a novel argument that goes something like this:
“There must have been fraud in this election! Our pollsters couldn’t have been this wrong!”
The small cottage industry of right-wing propagandists masquerading as pollsters is actually citing its own failure to predict the 2020 results accurately as proof positive that the election was rigged. It’s a stupid enough argument to appeal to the Trump base.