Judge tosses out Trump supporter’s voter fraud lawsuit after plaintiff admits she wasn’t even registered to vote
Can someone have been defrauded in the 2020 presidential election if they never even bothered registering to vote in that election?
That’s a question that the Pinal County Superior Court in Arizona had to answer this week after local resident Staci Burk filed a lawsuit demanding that President-elect Joe Biden’s win in her state be overturned based on multiple unsupported allegations of mass fraud.
Pinal County Superior Court Judge Kevin D. White answered that question with a resounding “no” on Tuesday, as he ruled that Burk did not have standing to claim she was defrauded by the election results if she never even bothered to register to vote in the first place.
“Plaintiff by her own admission was not registered to vote for the 2020 general election,” wrote White in his decision, which was posted on Twitter by Arizona Republic reporter Maria Polletta. “She therefore does not qualify to contest the election… because she was not an ‘elector’ of the state and country in which she resides.”
White also faulted Burk for making her allegations of fraud more than a month after the election ended on November 3rd.
“Plaintiff waited until 35 days after the election and seven days after the certification of the election to file her first complaint,” wrote White, her also noted that said complaint was “defective.”
Read the whole dismissal below.
UPDATE: Pinal County Superior Court judge has tossed ‘Kraken 2.0’ suit in AZ.
‘Plaintiff by her own admission was not registered to vote for the 2020 general election. She therefore does not qualify to contest the election.’ pic.twitter.com/E9RQ8Ie78Y
— Maria Polletta🌵 (@mpolletta) December 15, 2020
2020 Election
Judge tosses out Trump supporter’s voter fraud lawsuit after plaintiff admits she wasn’t even registered to vote
Can someone have been defrauded in the 2020 presidential election if they never even bothered registering to vote in that election?
That's a question that the Pinal County Superior Court in Arizona had to answer this week after local resident Staci Burk filed a lawsuit demanding that President-elect Joe Biden's win in her state be overturned based on multiple unsupported allegations of mass fraud.
Pinal County Superior Court Judge Kevin D. White answered that question with a resounding "no" on Tuesday, as he ruled that Burk did not have standing to claim she was defrauded by the election results if she never even bothered to register to vote in the first place.
2020 Election
CNN’s John Harwood: ‘Selfish’ Trump might punish Mitch McConnell by sinking Georgia Senate races
CNN correspondent John Harwood on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump could try to fire Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) by undermining the two Senate runoff races in Georgia.
Weeks after the 2020 presidential race had been called for Joe Biden, McConnell finally recognized his win on Tuesday.
"Today, I want to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He's devoted himself to public service for many years," McConnell said in a statement on the Senate floor. "I also want to congratulate the vice president-elect, our colleague from California, Senator Harris."
2020 Election
‘I can’t imagine anything worse’: Palm Beach locals dreading Trump’s permanent move to Mar-a-Lago
In interviews with Town & Country, Palm Beach locals expressed dismay that Donald Trump will soon be setting up housekeeping permanently at this Mar-a-Lago resort instead of returning to his native New York now that he lost his re-election bid.
In 2019, the president and his wife changed their residency to Florida -- which also happens to have lower state taxes than New York -- with the New York Times reporting, "Each of the Trumps filed a ‘declaration of domicile’ saying that the Mar-a-Lago Club, Mr. Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, will be their permanent residence.”