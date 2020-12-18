Quantcast
Connect with us

North Carolina church’s Christmas musical leads to 75 people — and counting — contracting COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

A North Carolina church’s Christmas caroling event has been identified as a super spreader event with 75 individuals testing positive for COVID-19 just days after attending the holiday event. That number could increase in the coming days.

According to The Daily Beast, contact tracing efforts have led the Henderson County Health Department to link a growing number of COVID cases to First Baptist Church of Hendersonville.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, Dec. 17, the health department released a statement about the Dec. 5 church service. While the statement did confirm 75 individuals linked to the service had tested positive, it still remains unclear whether or not they all attended the service or were exposed to someone else who did.

“To date, the Health Department has identified 75 individuals who have tested positive as a result of the event,” the statement reads. “The Health Department is working to identify any additional close contacts of these individuals.”

The COVID announcement was also added to the church’s Facebook page. The publication reports that the alarming post quickly caught the attention of social media users as others began announcing cancellations of other events in the area.

Weekend Worship // December 6th, 2020www.youtube.com

With a small-town population of only 14,000, the latest super spreader event has alarmed local officials. The public health department also expressed concern about other events that have potentially contributed to increases in cases in the area as they warned against holiday gatherings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Henderson County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases generated from social gatherings such as parties, family, and neighborhood get-togethers,” the statement added. “To help reduce the spread of COVID-19 at private social gatherings the Health Department urges residents to avoid large get-togethers and to continue practice of the 3Ws: Wear a face covering, Wait six feet apart and Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.”

As of Friday, Dec. 18, the United States has reported more than 17.6 million coronavirus cases. The COVID-related death toll has now surpassed 300,000.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Is this the real reason Mitch McConnell blocked the relief bill for months?

Published

23 mins ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has for months stonewalled a new round of coronavirus emergency relief, specifically digging in on liability protections for businesses as a "red line" in negotiations with House Democrats and the Trump administration. But with a government shutdown looming at midnight on Friday, negotiations on a new bill have in recent days inched forward, with McConnell signaling he would yield on his key sticking point, apparently in part because he fears another failed attempt would damage the two Republican senators facing tight runoff elections in Georgia early next month.
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Four chilling signs Trump’s attempted coup is escalating

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden.

There were four major signs on Thursday evening that the Republican effort to overthrow the election is escalating.

The first sign was when former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn suggested on NewsMax Trump could use "military capabilities" to overturn the election in swing states hold do-over elections.

Here's Michael Flynn on Newsmax saying that Trump could order "military capabilities" to swing states and "rerun an election in each of those states."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

More Americans — of all political persuasions — are donning masks

Published

40 mins ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

As apprehension about the pandemic intensifies, more Americans — nearly three-quarters — say they wear masks every time they leave the house, according to a poll released Friday.

The poll from KFF also found that 68% of American adults were worried someone in their family will get sick from the coronavirus, the highest level since the nonprofit began tracking the question in February. The public was least worried in April, when 53% were concerned the infection might strike their family. Since April, fewer than half of Republicans have consistently expressed fear that a family member will be sickened by COVID-19. (KHN is an editorially independent program of KFF.)

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE