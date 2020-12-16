Quantcast
Pennsylvania GOP congressmen who wanted to throw out their own state’s votes still don’t acknowledge Biden’s win

Published

1 min ago

on

President-elect Joe Biden (screengrab).

PHILADELPHIA —The seven Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania who supported a lawsuit that would have thrown out their own state’s votes in the presidential race had little to say about the final outcome after the U.S. Supreme Court flatly rejected their effort and the Electoral College certified President-elect Joe Biden as the winner this week. Three of the seven, Reps. Fred Keller, Dan Meuser and Scott Perry, issued statements saying the amicus brief they signed, which supported a Texas lawsuit targeting Pennsylvania’s votes, was only trying to ensure the proper procedures were followed….

2020 Election

‘You can’t be serious!’: Dem guest battles Fox News host after she asks if Biden is ‘present’ during speeches

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

Democratic strategist Brad Woodhouse clashed with Fox News host Harris Faulkner on Wednesday over the network's decision to produce a segment questioning President-elect Joe Biden's mental fitness.

"More gaffes from Joe Biden," Harris announced before playing clips of Biden mispronouncing the names of Jon Ossoff and Xavier Becerra.

"What are we doing?" Woodhouse asked. "Are we making fun of somebody who has had a lifelong stutter?"

"It isn't about making fun," Harris lectured. "It has to do with -- look, I mean, we have people in my own family who struggle with stuttering. This is not what this is about."

2020 Election

Detroit attorneys want Sidney Powell and her associates sanctioned for frivolous Michigan lawsuit

Published

23 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

Attorney Sidney Powell's antics following the 2020 presidential election have been so outrageous that even members of President Donald Trump's legal team, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, distanced themselves from her. And in Michigan — one of the battleground states where Powell tried to get the election results thrown out — attorneys for the City of Detroit are calling for tough sanctions against Sidney Powell and her allies.

2020 Election

‘Trump could be inaugurated’: Newsmax’s Greg Kelly breaks from network by refusing to accept Biden’s victory

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

Not even the Electoral College vote has stopped some of the conspiracy theories and misinformation being circulated by right-wing media sites and news outlets. While Newsmax has admitted Joe Biden is the President-elect of the United States, the network also insists: "We also recognize President Trump continues to contest the results and we will cover aspects of that news story."

And on his recent broadcasts, network host Greg Kelly's is digging in his heels on Trump's contestation by refusing to move on and accept the election results. The network saw a rating surge after Biden was declared the winner of the election on November 7 — and Kelly has made it a point to continue sowing false seeds of hope.

