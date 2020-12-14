Philadelphia may be on the way to a record for fatal drug overdoses in 2020 — another COVID-19 consequence
PHILADELPHIA – Fatal overdoses in Philadelphia rose through the first six months of 2020, and health officials now fear that the city is on track to surpass the death toll from 2017, the worst year for fatal overdoses on record. In addition, the city’s overdose crisis is undergoing an alarming demographic shift. In the first quarter of the year, white residents — as they have been for some time — were most likely to die of overdoses in Philadelphia. But between April and June, Black Philadelphians’ share of the city’s fatal overdoses nearly doubled, surpassing that of white Philadelphians. The…
‘Dangerous fanaticism’: Conservative fears Trump has fatally corrupted evangelical Christianity
Conservative writer David French is increasingly dismayed by his fellow evangelicals who are unflinchingly loyal to President Donald Trump.
White evangelical Christians backed Trump to the end, and many remain convinced he will remain president despite losing the popular vote by more than 7 million votes and the Electoral College by a 306-232 margin -- and French told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that his fellow conservatives are handling it well.
"One compared people who are letting this election normal transition occur lawfully to Germans who acquiesced or enabled the rise of Hitler," French said. "I mean, this is the level of discourse we are talking about here, and it wasn't just 1992 to 2000 that evangelicals valued character. Evangelicals placed character the highest value of all of the American religious subgroups in evaluating leaders until around late 2015, early 2016. I wonder what happened then?"
Oura smart ring could detect coronavirus infections faster than other methods: study
According to a report from Axios, Oura's smart ring could help detect coronavirus infections while a person is still asymptomatic, and could possibly detect the virus earlier than other methods due to its ability to constantly monitor body temperature.
"Because the smart ring continuously monitors vitals, researchers found, it can spot when someone's temperature is running higher than the normal range of fluctuations around their personal baseline, even if they're not running an objectively high fever," Axios reports.
Read more at Axios.
Attorney makes the case for indicting Trump for federal crimes even if he pardons himself
In a comprehensive column for the conservative Bulwark, attorney Philip Rotner examined the multiple legal perils Donald Trump is facing after he leaves office before suggesting federal authorities should indict the president -- if warranted -- even if he pardons himself.
Although it is only speculation at this point that the president will attempt to absolve himself of all federal crimes by bestowing a presidential pardon upon himself before leaving office, there is also speculation that he will resign and then Vice President Mike Pence would issue the pardon once he assumes the presidency -- if only briefly until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.