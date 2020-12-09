Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ghostwriter says president wants to ‘inflict as much suffering’ in his final weeks to show dominance

Published

1 min ago

on

Tony Schwartz co-wrote the 1987 book 'The Art of the Deal' with Donald Trump

President Donald Trump’s ghostwriter for “The Art of the Deal,” Tony Schwartz, explained that the sad president is out for blood in his final days at the White House.

“Well, look, he’s a sociopath, and they are cruel and sadistic,” said Schwartz. “They get pleasure from the pain of others because it’s a way to demonstrate their dominance. It’s a way to hit back when they feel they have been wrong. Trump feels he’s been wrong by virtually everybody, but Geraldo is one of them, and adds this lust for revenge because he truly, delusionally feels like a victim. And he’s feeling unbearably diminished by the country’s lack of acceptance of his dominance. So, it becomes something like, ‘I’ll show them. I’ll inflict as much suffering as I can in the weeks I have left.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

MSNBC host Ari Melber wondered if Trump not calling you back equates actual suffering.

“Well, I get the dry Ari humor in that, but yes, it does!” Schartz exclaimed. “If you’re a member of the cult, it absolutely inflicts suffering. And he’s inflicting suffering on all of us. He’s going to piss people off in any way he can over the next four weeks, beginning with pardons, beginning with pardons. Watch what he does with pardons. They will be equal-opportunity offensive.”

Melber mocked the Medal of Honor ceremony in which Trump popped in and popped out just as quickly as if he didn’t care about being there.

“What do you see here?” asked Melber.

“Well, I mean, depression. I mean, he is slunk out of that office if that is a word,” said Schwartz. “He just couldn’t bear to be there. He said one sentence. My biggest fear over the next four years is not Donald Trump for sure. It’s the cult of Trump. You know, this notion that what happens to his supporters is that they bond to him and then they stop caring about his falsehoods. That’s from Ruth Ben-Ghiat who just wrote this great book Strongmen, and they believe him because they believe in him. So, the next four years, we’re looking at 70 million people and most Republican officeholders who bought into the idea the truth doesn’t matter anymore, that you can say anything and saying it will make it true and if that means living under an atrocity, fine. So the question is can Biden make humility and decency cool again because the alternative for Trump is the end of the world as we know it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full discussion below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump advisers are ‘tired’ of his election stunts — and think he has ‘stress-tested American democracy’: CNN’s Acosta

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta revealed that some of outgoing President Donald Trump's advisers are getting sick of his attacks on the election results.

"President Trump wants in on this lawsuit brought by the Republican attorney general of Texas, who is asking the Supreme Court to throw out millions of votes cast in four battleground states," said Acosta. "17 others, 17 other GOP-led states are also supporting this lawsuit. The president's decision to involve himself in the case shows just how desperate he has become at this point. Mr. Trump is still raging out about the election with the most ridiculous claims on Twitter. And some of Mr. Trump's own advisers are tired of it, as one White House adviser described it to me earlier today, the president has "stress-tested American democracy."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Kelly Loeffler asks Trump supporters for money on Parler — and it massively backfires

Published

40 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

Appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) attempted to raise money on the right-wing-friendly social media site Parler. It didn't go well.

Loeffler, like other Republican Senators, isn't doing anything about President Donald Trump's loss. As a senator, Loeffler could propose a bill giving confidence to Trump around the election and call for all Republicans to vote on it. Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) could do the same, but he too is mum on the subject.

So, when Loeffler took to Parlor asking for election help, it wasn't shocking that she was faced with a slew of attacks.

"I hope you lose you stuck up b*tch. Help Trump and then go away. But you cant (sic) even do that. Your (sic) bought and paid for," said one person.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Incoming GOP New Hampshire House Speaker found dead in his home — just after being elected

Published

49 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that incoming New Hampshire Republican House Speaker Dick Hinch was found dead in his home, at the age of 71 — just after being elected to preside over the chamber.

"Hinch, of Merrimack, was starting his seventh two-year term in the state House," said the report. "He previously served as majority leader for the 2016-17 session and as minority leader when Democrats were in control the last two years. His death was announced by his office, which did not give any details of what it called 'this unexpected tragedy.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE