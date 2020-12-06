Quantcast
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani asks Michigan woman to remove her mask 4 days before testing positive for COVID-19

1 min ago

Rudy Giuliani asks Michigan woman if she'd remove her mask (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump announced that his lead lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Sunday afternoon. But just days ago, Giuliani was surrounded by Trump supporters and fans to overthrow the 2020 election.

During the Wednesday Michigan hearing, Giuliani asked a witness if she would be “comfortable taking your mask off” because “some people can’t hear you.” She put her face closer to the microphone and asked, “can you hear me?” Leaders agreed that they could hear her, and she didn’t remove her mask.

Dr. Peter Hotez told MSNBC that Giuliani’s behavior “a contact tracing nightmare” because there have been so many people that Giuliani has come in contact with while refusing to wear a mask.

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding tweeted another video of a Georgia woman sitting next to Giuliani without a mask just two days ago.

See the video of the Michigan woman below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
