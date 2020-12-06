WATCH: Rudy Giuliani asks Michigan woman to remove her mask 4 days before testing positive for COVID-19

During the Wednesday Michigan hearing, Giuliani asked a witness if she would be “comfortable taking your mask off” because “some people can’t hear you.” She put her face closer to the microphone and asked, “can you hear me?” Leaders agreed that they could hear her, and she didn’t remove her mask.
Dr. Peter Hotez told MSNBC that Giuliani’s behavior “a contact tracing nightmare” because there have been so many people that Giuliani has come in contact with while refusing to wear a mask.
In the final days of his presidency, Barack Obama issued scores of clemency orders to non-violent drug offenders. On his way out the door, former President Bill Clinton spent his final days attempting to bring Israel and Palestine together at the 2000 Camp David Summit. Many presidents run out the clock in an attempt to fix as much as possible as quickly as possible. President Donald Trump has opted for another approach.
NBC News noted that Trump is making a series of last-minute decisions at the Pentagon and involving foreign policy that could cause problems for incoming President Joe Biden.
President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that his top lawyer Rudy Giuliani, 76, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Giuliani has spent the past several weeks traveling nationwide to take away President-elect Joe Biden's election win and replace it with Trump. It hasn't worked, but the former New York City mayor has filed nearly 50 lawsuits as part of the effort.
According to police, a 27-year-old man was arrested while participating in a Trump rally at the Washington state Capitol this weekend with about 200 people. The pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups clashed, and police told the crowd to disperse, leading the man to open fire toward the crowd.
"It was not immediately clear if anyone was shot," said the AP. Police are asking that anyone with knowledge of the situation come forward. They did hear reports of a counter-protester being shot but were unable to confirm.