'Bless his heart': CNN analyst dumps on new GOP hopeful's chances of taking on Trump

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week that he will be seeking the Republican Party nomination for president in 2024, but CNN political analyst S.E. Cupp doesn't think much of his chances.

During a discussion of the 2024 primary, Cupp argued that Hutchinson appears focused on making a policy argument to justify his candidacy, which she said is the exact wrong approach to taking on former President Donald Trump.

"Bless his heart," Cupp said when asked if she thought the former Arkansas governor's approach to campaigning would be effective. "Hutchinson wants to talk about policy. He talked there about good conservatism, public service. I mean, those sound adorable in the landscape of today's Republican primary voters."

Cupp conceded that such a message might make Hutchinson a more formidable general election candidate, but added that he'll never win over GOP primary voters with "a message of hope" when these voters have shown they want "destructive chaos."

"I'm with him in lamenting the state of affairs, but I don't think he's going to be the one to drag the party back," she added.

